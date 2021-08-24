Second man dies after falling from scaffolding in Peterhead

Police say enquiries are ongoing.

The 77-year-old’s death comes after another man, also 77, was pronounced dead at the scene on Merchant Street last Wednesday afternoon.

The second man died yesterday after he had initially been taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary following last week’s incident.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police say that enquiries into the circumstances around the incident are ongoing and a report will be made available to the Procurator Fiscal.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A second 77-year-old man has died after falling from scaffolding on Merchant Street, Peterhead around 3pm on Wednesday, 18 August, 2021.

“He was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, and died on Monday, 23 August.

“A 77-year-old man was also pronounced dead at the scene.

“The Health and Safety Executive has been made aware and enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.