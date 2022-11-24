Search continues to find woman swept into River Don during flooding

Police are continuing to search for a woman last seen in the water of the River Don.

Hazel Nairn is still missing after being swept into the River Don

Hazel Nairn was last seen in the water at the River Don, near Monymusk on Friday, November 18 as she tried to save her dog.

Inspector Andrew Meikleham said: “Police are continuing to carry out searches and conduct enquiries to trace 71-year-old Hazel Nairn, who was last seen in the water in the River Don, near to Monymusk around 3.05pm on Friday, 18 November.

“Searches are being carried out from the area where Hazel was last seen downstream towards Aberdeen.

“Due to the deteriorating weather that afternoon, Hazel had been trying to get home safely from the village of Monymusk along with her dog. The body of Hazel’s dog was found near to the river on Wednesday, 23 November.

