Scottish woman fuming after Currys delivery note brands her a 'psycho'

A North Lanarkshire woman was left fuming after she was handed a delivery note from Currys referring to her as a "psycho".



On Saturday, 17 August couple Lynn and Kirsty Reid were expecting a new fridge to be delivered to their home from Currys PC World.

Lynn and Kirsty Reid have lodged a complaint with Currys PC World over the note.

They had asked the company beforehand to take care when delivering the item, a Kenwood American-style fridge freezer, as they'd recently had a new front door installed - the previous one having been damaged.

However, upon delivery, personnel were unable to gain access to the property, at which point the couple decided to return the £500 fridge. It was then that the note was handed over.

To the couple's astonishment it carried an insult aimed at Kirsty.

The driver's delivery receipt noted that the customer had a new door, inferring that they would "go ballistic" if any damage was caused, while, in brackets, it read: "Note she's a psycho".

An incensed Lynn Reid took to the high street tech giant's Facebook page to lodge a public complaint.

Attaching a photograph of the delivery note, Lynn fumed: "This comment has been left on my delivery receipt in ref to my wife.

"One very unhappy customer."

According to Lynn, Currys now claim she and Kirsty had told the company to include the offending comment in the delivery receipt.

She added: "I just want it to be known that this can't happen, and if my wife was mentally ill which she isn't, it should never have been noted in any shape or form."

"After speaking with Currys after it being on their page, I'm now even more angry as the assistant, after being spoken to by his manager, said we told him to put that in the delivery info. To save his position he is now lying and doesn't have the decency to be honest."

A Currys representative responded to Lynn's post, writing: "This is very concerning to see, Please accept my apologies."

The Scotsman has contacted Currys PC World for an official statement.

