Scottish toddler who called 999 aged two to help save mother honoured for bravery

​A boy who called 999 aged two after his mother fell unconscious and twins who rescued a teenage girl from drowning are among those being hailed for their bravery by Scotland's top police officer.

Hanlon Stevenson was just a toddler when his mother Lisa became unwell in February 2019.

The youngster stepped into action and told the emergency services: "Mummy is sleeping and I can't wake her." His quick-thinking meant paramedics could get to their Stirling house to treat her.

Hanlon was thanked by Sir Iain Livingstone at the Chief Constable's Bravery and Excellence Awards on Friday.

Four-year-old Hanlon Stevenson receives a Chief Constable's Bravery and Excellence Award from Sir Iain Livingstone during a ceremony at the Police Scotland headquarters in Tulliallan, Kincardine, Fife. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Joining the youngster and other members of the public were twins Jonathon and Christopher Easton.

In July 2021, they saw a 15-year-old girl walking into the sea while they were playing football near Ayr esplanade, South Ayrshire.

Sensing something was wrong, the pair went into the water and found her unconscious and unresponsive.

Pulling her to the safety of shallow water, they were then helped by friends who removed her from the water. She has since made a full recovery.

Fraser Ritchie, from Fife, was also recognised. He faced down what appeared to be a gunman robbing his local Kirkcaldy grocery store in February last year.

Justice secretary Keith Brown said: "All of the nominees deserve our gratitude, but especially little Hanlon who contacted the emergency services when his mum became ill – a truly heart-warming example of individual bravery."

Police officers who have gone above and beyond the call of duty were also thanked during the ceremony at force headquarters in Tulliallan.

Pc Euan MacLeod was on patrol in Dundee in September 2021 when he and a colleague saw smoke billowing from a flat, with a man sitting on the window ledge inside the burning building.