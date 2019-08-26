Scottish teacher fired after showing S1 pupils an 18-rated 'extremely violent' film

Have your say

A Scottish teacher has been sacked after showing young pupils an 18 rated film, that included pornographic scenes and children being killed.

The teacher, who worked at a high school in East Renfrewshire, was dismissed after S1 pupils were shown the film Waltz With Bashir about the Israel - Lebanon War, the Herald newspaper reported.

He faced disciplinary action after showing the film, which contains extreme violence, to pupils as young as 12 during an after-school class.

Several parents complained to the school following the screening, reports the paper, with one complaining "the film was wholly inappropriate for children, it contains explicit pornography, children being killed and psychological issues."

Several pupils were removed from the school temporarily by their parents following the incident.

At his employment tribunal, Michelle Sutherland, employment judge, said: "It contains war violence, including real life video footage of the aftermath of the massacre showing lifeless bodies of adults and children. It also has a brief pornographic scene."

The class watched 20 minutes of the film, with the teaching standing in front of the television during inappropriate scenes.

The 20 minutes did not include pornographic scenes, but did include extreme violence.

A spokesperson for East Renfrewshire Council said appropriate action had been taken.