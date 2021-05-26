Scottish SPCA: Watch adorable video of two rescued otters playing as they prepare to celebrate World Otter Day

The Scottish SPCA has released an impossibly sweet video of two young otters playing and rolling around together as World Otter Day is just round the corner.

By Rachel Mackie
Wednesday, 26th May 2021, 3:46 pm
Updated Wednesday, 26th May 2021, 3:46 pm
In an online post, the animal charity wrote that World Otter Day is: “used to spread awareness of these beautiful creatures and here we have two youngsters playing during their rehab

“Linton and Lunan were paired together a little while ago when they were both separately found orphaned. It was touch and go in the early days with their relationship, but as you can see it blossomed.

“These two otters will be released when they are a year old replicating natural dispersal from their mother in the wild.”

Linton and Lunan stay at the charity’s National Wildlife Centre in Alloa when they take care of thousands of animals from all over the country.

World Otter Day is celebrated on May 27th in order to promote initiatives to protect the natural habitats of otters.

