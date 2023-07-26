Scottish SPCA to hold open day at Aberdeenshire rescue centre

The Scottish SPCA will be holding a summer open day at their Aberdeenshire Animal Rescue and Rehoming Centre for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic.

Visitors will get the chance to meet rescue pony Lottie (Pic: Scottish SPCA)

Taking place on Saturday, August 12 from 11am until 3pm, the open day will give members of the public the chance to meet the team at the centre, play fun games and meet a rescue pony named Lottie.

The event is also dog-friendly, with visitors encouraged to bring their canine companions along to join in the fun at the dog agility course or dog show.

Manager of the centre, Jacqueline McEwen, said: “We’re so excited to welcome the public to our open day.

“The event is ideal for anyone who would like to know more about the work we do in the local community or meet the team here at the centre.

"You can also enter your dog into our dog show with a chance to win first, second or third prize!

“By taking part in our fundraising activities on the day you’ll also be helping to fund the work of the centre so we can keep rescuing Aberdeenshire’s animals like Lottie the pony.

“Lottie came into our care in March due to her owners being unable to care for her anymore.

“She is still very young at only three years old.”

Jacqueline continued: "When Lottie arrived at the centre she was quite wary of humans but, since being at the centre, Lottie’s personality has shone through!

“She is a very sweet, inquisitive girl who loves human attention. Lottie has a very cheeky side and loves running around and playing with her other pony friends and splashing around in her water!

“The open day is a fantastic chance to celebrate success stories like Lottie, have some fun and raise some much-needed funds for Aberdeenshire’s animals.

"We hope to see as many animal-lovers there as possible!”

