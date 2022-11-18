Scottish SPCA seeks homes for three-legged cats

The Scottish SPCA is desperate to find homes for two three-legged cats currently in the care of their Aberdeenshire Animal Rescue and Rehoming Centre.

Jack is sure to be a lovely addition to a new family.

Caleb and Jack are looking for separate homes after sadly being shown little interest.

Centre manager, Louise Griese, said: “Grey-furred Caleb is a sweetheart and is very confident. He loves rubbing himself up against you and likes to tell you wee stories.

"However, in typical cat style, he can be quick to tell you when he has had enough therefore we are looking for an owner with previous cat experience.

Grey-furred Caleb is a sweetheart and is very confident.

“Being on three legs does not hold him back and he can move very quickly when he knows the treats are out! Caleb really would love to feel the wind in his fur again and be the king of the castle in his new garden as he frequently likes to tell the other cats in the cattery who’s boss!

“Jack is a black and white feline who was very nervous when he came in and would prefer to hide under his blankets. While recovering from his amputation he has come out of his shell and we feel he will continue to blossom in a quiet home.

"He would appreciate having understanding owners who can take it slow as he continues to build his trust around people.”

“Both boys are looking for experienced cat owners with outdoor access as this is what they have been used to in the past.”

