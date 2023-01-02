Scottish SPCA see demand for Pet Aid increase as cost-of-living crisis continues

The Scottish SPCA’s Pet Aid initiative, which supports people who are struggling with the cost of caring for an animal, has seen demand for the service skyrocket due to the continuing cost-of-living crisis.

Through Pet Aid, the Scottish SPCA provides essential food supplies for animals through a network of food banks across most of Scotland. The charity has also seen calls to their helpline from those struggling with the cost of caring for an animal treble compared to 2021.

Scottish SPCA CEO Kirsteen Campbell said: “We have seen an 18% increase in people citing financial issues – such as paying for food, insurance or vet bills - when they call our animal helpline compared to 2021

“On top of this we have seen a 77% increase in people calling to rehome an animal, an 84% increase in the number of people our animal helpline is giving advice to over the phone and a 24% increase in people assisted directly by a visit from the SSPCA.

“We want to keep people and their pets together. As well as providing vital supplies of pet food to people, we’ll continually evaluate the Pet Aid initiative, work with partners and speak to pet owners to understand what additional help they could benefit from.

“To help combat this increase, the number of foodbanks/community larders working with Pet Aid has doubled in just four months from 16 to 33 and we are aiming to have at least 48 Pet Aid volunteers supporting our work across Scotland by end of December 2023.”

Pet Aid is currently supporting 33 food banks in 17 local authorities and already has a further 16 foodbanks who are looking to join the initiative. The Society expects this to increase to 100 by the end of 2023.

A full list of foodbanks where Pet Aid is available can be found at www.scottishspca.org/pet-aid

There is also the option to buy a virtual box online for a cost of £10, which will be filled with pet food and treats and donated to the nearest foodbank.

Donations of food for the Pet Aid service can be dropped in to any of the Scottish SPCA’s animal rescue and rehoming centres daily between 1pm and 4pm. These should be marked as for donation to Pet Aid.