Scottish SPCA appeals for items to hand-rear influx of kittens

The Scottish SPCA is appealing to friends of felines for donations of kitten food and toys for kittens in the care of their Aberdeenshire Animal Rescue and Rehoming Centre.

The centre is currently hand-rearing a number of kittens and is running low on wet and dry kitten food, cotton pads, bedding and calming toys.

Items can be purchased from the centre’s Amazon wish list or via any other online retailer offering direct delivery to the centre.

Donations can also be handed into the centre reception between 1pm and 4pm daily.

The SSPCA has asked for help to hand-rear an influx of kittens.

Manager of the centre, Jacqueline McEwen, said: “We are currently hand-rearing a high number of kittens at the centre and have a lot of hungry mouths to feed.

“The kittens are not currently old enough to be rehomed so need to be cared for by the team here at the centre.

“We use the calming toys to give the kittens something to snuggle up to so they don’t miss their mum too much.

“The cotton pads are used to toilet the kittens, which is a job their mum would normally do but now falls to us!

“We’d be so grateful for anything anyone can spare. The donations will really help to keep the kittens happy and healthy until they’re old enough to find their forever homes.”

Items can be donated via the centre’s Amazon wish list at https://bit.ly/3OA94LX or sent from another online retailer that can deliver.