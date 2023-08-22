The Scottish SPCA is appealing for information after an abandoned dog was found straying in Peterhead.

The dog was taken in by a member of the public on Friday, August 18, after they discovered the dog scavenging through bins on the town’s Catto Drive.

Chief inspector Fiona McKenzie said: “The dog is an adult male Staffordshire bull terrier type dog.

"He is in extremely poor condition and emaciated.

“The member of the public who had found him took him to a vet but unfortunately he was not microchipped so we are unable to trace any owner details.

“The dog is now in the care of one of our animal rescue and rehoming centres.