The Scottish SPCA is appealing for information after an abandoned dog was found straying in Peterhead.
By Morag Kuc
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 13:46 BST

The dog was taken in by a member of the public on Friday, August 18, after they discovered the dog scavenging through bins on the town’s Catto Drive.

Chief inspector Fiona McKenzie said: “The dog is an adult male Staffordshire bull terrier type dog.

"He is in extremely poor condition and emaciated.

Can you help find the owner of this dog? Pic: SSPCA.Can you help find the owner of this dog? Pic: SSPCA.
“The member of the public who had found him took him to a vet but unfortunately he was not microchipped so we are unable to trace any owner details.

“The dog is now in the care of one of our animal rescue and rehoming centres.

“If anyone recognises this dog, or has any information about his circumstances, they should call our confidential animal helpline on 03000 999 999.”

