Scottish SPCA appeals for homes for animals with ‘snow-body’ to love

The Scottish SPCA is appealing for homes for four snow white animals in the care of their Aberdeenshire Animal Rescue and Rehoming Centre who sadly keep being overlooked.

Rosie (Photo: Scottish SPCA)

Centre manager, Jacqueline McEwen, said: “These four animals are some of our longest residents here at the centre.

“Rosie and Hatter are two beautiful white rabbits who are looking for homes separately as they have very different personalities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Hatter was very nervous when he came in to the centre but is now much more confident and loves getting his head stroked. He could live with older children and even another rabbit as long as proper introductions were carried out.

Tiny Tina (Photo: Scottish SPCA)

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Rosie has been in the care of the centre for almost 300 days. She would prefer to live by herself as she can be territorial and protective over her things. Rosie is also hard of hearing so needs an understanding and experienced adult-only home.

“Tiny Tina the ferret is also in need of a loving new forever home. She is a micro-ferret and proof that good things come in small packages! She’s very playful and loves human company.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Fern is a gorgeous corn snake looking to put her ‘hiss-tory’ behind her and slither off into the sunset with a new owner. She has sadly been in our care for nearly 400 days.

“We’d really like to see all of these animals find loving forever homes and we know they’d make great additions to the right household.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hatter (Photo: Scottish SPCA)

Anyone interested in adopting an animal can find out more at: www.scottishspca.org/rehome

Advertisement Hide Ad