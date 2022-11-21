Scottish SPCA appeals for food for animals at Aberdeenshire centre

The Scottish SPCA is appealing to animal lovers to donate food for the cats and dogs in the care of their Aberdeenshire Animal Rescue and Rehoming Centre.

The centre is currently caring for 22 dogs and 26 cats

The centre is currently caring for 22 dogs and 26 cats and needs both wet and dry food.

For dogs, they are running particularly low on Forthglade, Lovejoys and Harringtons wet food for adults or seniors. They also need Gastrobiome biscuits.

For cats, the centre is in specific need of Felix or Whiskas Jelly and Applaws natural wet food. They also need James Well Beloved Biscuits, for any age range.

Cats like Norrie need both wet and dry food. (Scottish SPCA)

Items can be purchased from the centre’s Amazon wish list or via any other online retailer offering direct delivery to the centre.

Donations can also be handed into the centre reception between 1pm and 4pm daily.

Centre manager, Louise Griese, said, “We are currently caring for a high number of cats and dogs at the centre and have a lot of hungry mouths to feed.

“This food helps dogs like Pablo and cats like Norrie maintain a healthy weight while they await their forever home.

“We’d be so grateful for any donations that people can spare and we know the animals in our care will be too.”

Food can be donated via the centre’s Amazon wish list via www.scottishspca.org/amazon-wishlist or sent from another online retailer that can deliver.