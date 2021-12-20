The storm wreaked havoc on November 26 at the Aberdeenshire Animal Rescue and Rehoming Centre, but thankfully no animals or staff were hurt when the shelters came down.

The animal welfare charity is now hoping to raise £40,000 to replace the three outbuildings which were destroyed and have plans to add five new shelters to the surrounding fields to improve their outdoor grazing areas.

Centre manager, Louise Griese, said: “Thankfully, there were no horses in the shelters at the time and no people or animals were hurt, which is the most important thing.

“Shelters allow the horses to graze outside while still offering protection from the elements.

"Many of the horses in our care come from backgrounds of abuse and neglect so having time outside to exhibit natural behaviours like grazing is an important part of their rehabilitation.”

The centre provides life-saving care for lots of horses with a range of health issues before working to secure them a new, loving home.

Scottish SPCA appeals for donations after Storm Arwen destroys horse shelters in Aberdeenshire (Picture credit: Scottish SPCA)

One horse currently waiting for her forever home is Eigg, a horse who arrived at the centre in March 2020 as part of a larger group who had all been seized on welfare grounds.

“When Eigg arrived at the centre she had lice through her coat, large worm burden, her feet needed trimmed and her teeth were overgrown and needing dental work,” Ms Griese said.

Blood samples revealed she had equine metabolic syndrome which can be largely managed through her diet, so she didn’t need to go on any medication.

Ms Griese continued: “The staff at the centre fully clipped her body and it took several special medicated baths to kill the lice. We worked closely with our vets to help Eigg with her teeth. She has had several dentals over her time with us to help with her eating.

“Finally, in August 2021, once court proceedings had concluded, Eigg and her friends were signed over into our care and could begin the search for their forever homes.”

If you would like to donate to help the centre rebuild its shelters for horses like Eigg, you can do so via this link.

