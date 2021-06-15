The tiny, and often fluffy friends and still on the hunt for their forever home as the charity often worries the smaller animals are overlooked.
The Scottish SPCA is caring for a variety of small animals including ferrets, snakes, a hamster and a Guinea pig at their Angus, Fife and Tayside Animal Rescue and Rehoming Centre.
If you think you could offer one of these animals a home, please apply via the Scottish SPCA website.
1. Blair
Claire Faddel, centre manager, said, “These lovely animals would make a perfect pet for someone looking for a new furry, or scaly, friend to care for. We just can’t understand why they keep being overlooked. “We have two male ferrets named Blair and Cabbage. Both are relatively well-handled and came in to the centre as strays whose owners sadly never came forward to claim them. These boys like their own space and would both best be rehomed as the only ferret in the household.
Photo: SSPCA
2. Doodle
Claire Faddel: "Poor Doodle the Guinea pig has been with us for over 108 days. He’s a nervous wee piggy who doesn’t get along with other Guinea pigs. However, he’d make a great companion for someone who has a lot of time to spend with him."
Photo: SSPCA
3. Cherry
Claire Faddel: "Cherry and Grace the corn snakes are some of our longest residents having been at the centre for over 300 days and over 500 days respectively. They are both lovely, well-handled snakes who eat and shed well."
Photo: SSPCA
4. Haribo
Claire Faddel: "Haribo the hamster is also looking for a home. He’s a bit nervous so wouldn’t be suitable in a house with children but with a patient, experienced owner we’re sure he’ll eventually come out of his shell."
Photo: SSPCA