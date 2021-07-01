Here are 11 of the most expensive houses on the Scottish property market including an Edinburgh terraced house, a Moray mansion and an Angus castle.

We have rounded up 11 of the most expensive properties on the market across Scotland right now.

By Beth Murray
Thursday, 1st July 2021, 3:14 pm

These houses are truly spectacular with several featuring in-home gyms, spas, tennis courts and cinemas.

Most also include several acres of land, perfect for people with an eye to expand and add even more to each property.

All properties are available to view on Zoopla and are currently on the market in Scotland.

1. Edinburgh Townhouse

This incredible six bed Edinburgh terraced house is spread over five floors - connected by a lift - and offers a gym, cinema room and a home spa. It's on the market for offers over £3,750,000.

Photo: Zoopla

2. Detached House Edinburgh

This five bed detached Edinburgh home is stunning and also enjoys its own gym, sauna and jacuzzi. You would even get a self-contained one bedroom flat with a private entrance included. It's on the market for offers over £3,450,000.

Photo: Zoopla

3. Melrose Mansion house

This spectacular 14 bed mansion house in the Borders will set you back a fair bit with offers over £3,000,000, but you certainly get your money's worth. The 47.76 acres on offer feature a tennis court, stables and stand alone additional accommodation.

Photo: Zoopla

4. Brechin Castle, Angus

Brechin Castle in Angus is another unbelievable property on the market for offers over £3,000,000. While the castle includes 16 bedrooms, the estate covers 70 acres and includes five cottages and the opportunity to fish in the River South Esk.

Photo: Zoopla

