Scotland’s annual poppy appeal is hoping for a return to normal fundraising activities after a difficult two years due to Covid.

The organisation, known for their famous red poppy appeal in the run-up to Remembrance Sunday, provides former members of the Armed Forces with financial, housing, employment and mental health support.

The Kelpies lit up red for the poppy appeal in 2022

Now they are calling for more landmarks in Scotland to take part in their ‘Light up Red’ event in 2022 following the record breaking participation last year.

Around 300 locations took part from Stornoway to Selkirk, including the Kelpies, Smeaton’s Bridge in Perth, Stornoway Town Hall and the OVO Hydro in Glasgow in 2021.

Any building with external lighting can take part simply by adding red gel filters to the lights to join in this very visual representation of remembrance.

The Scottish Poppy Appeal is Scotland’s biggest fundraising campaign, raising more than £2 million for the charity’s welfare work with veterans, servicemen and women and their families.

Three million poppies, handmade by veterans at the Lady Haig Poppy Factory in Edinburgh, are already on their journey around the country.

The facility provides work for 34 disabled veterans who make each of the three million poppies for the appeal for communities across Scotland.

Austin Hardie, Director of Poppyscotland, said: “It’s always wonderful to see so many Scottish landmarks lighting up red for the Poppy Appeal. This is a fitting and poignant tribute to our Armed Forces community and we know it means a lot to them to see this visual support for their contribution, past and present.

“We’ve been delighted how this idea has captured people’s imaginations and are very grateful for the support of so many businesses and other organisations.