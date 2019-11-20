Scottish police confirm body found in search for 'loving family man' who never returned home from work

Have your say

The body of a 'loving family man' who was missing in Oban has been found.

Police confirmed they recovered the body of Alex Carter in a wooded area near to Stevenson Street.

The family of Mr Carter has raised the alarm after he failed to return home from work. Picture: PoliceScotland

The force said the family of Mr Carter had been informed.

His family had first raised the alarm after the 49-year-old failed to return home from work on Tuesday evening.

They described him as a "loving family man who has never gone missing before."

His death is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

