Scottish police confirm body found in search for 'loving family man' who never returned home from work

The body of a 'loving family man' who was missing in Oban has been found.
Police confirmed they recovered the body of Alex Carter in a wooded area near to Stevenson Street.
The force said the family of Mr Carter had been informed.
His family had first raised the alarm after the 49-year-old failed to return home from work on Tuesday evening.
They described him as a "loving family man who has never gone missing before."
His death is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.
