Scottish pipers invited to hit the high note at Lonach Games

Pipers from across Scotland are being invited to compete in this year’s Lonach Highland Gathering and Games for the chance to win the new top cash prize of £500.

The annual event in its 180th year, which is dubbed as one of Scotland’s most iconic Highland Games, will take place on Saturday, August 26, at the Bellabeg arena in Strathdon featuring a packed programme of over 70 events including piping, Highland dancing, light and heavy athletics, and the hill race.

The cash prizes in the piobaireached competition include £500 for first place; £300 for second; and £200 for third and have been made possible thanks to a generous donation of £1000 from Ivan Reid in memory of his late uncle Charles Morrison.

Mr Morrison, who was born in 1899, served in WW1 before emigrating to Canada. He then returned to Aberdeenshire to work in his family’s grocery business and piped with the Lonach Pipe band.

Mr Reid has also pledged to give £1000 to the piping prize fund for the next 50 years, which will be presented along with the Charles Morrison medal for the first-place winner.

He said: “In years to come, my wish is for pipers to mark on their calendar the fourth Saturday in August when increasing numbers journey to the arena in Bellabeg to compete in friendly rivalry. My uncle Charlie would have smiled and said I like the sound of that.”

Established in 1823 by Sir Charles Forbes, 1st Baronet of Newe and Edinglassie, the Lonach Highland and Friendly society is a charitable organisation based in Strathdon, who organise the event.

The main attraction is the march of the Lonach Highlanders, a unique body of non-military men who cover six miles on foot before arriving at the showground.

Lonach Society Patron, Sir James Forbes, said: “Piping plays a huge part in Lonach, and we are extremely grateful to Ivan for his generous donation. We hope to see as many pipers as possible – both young and old alike, taking part in this year’s event and wish all participants the best of luck.”

It is preferred that pipers enter before Sunday, August 13, but entries will be accepted on the field this year.