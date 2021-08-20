Scottish petrol station boss lists RAF bomber jet for sale on Gumtree for £28,000

Iain Aitkenhead, a petrol station boss from Elgin, has listed his forecourt fighter jet on the classifieds ads website for £28,000.

The jet, named the Glenmorangie Buccaneer, flew out of nearby RAF Lossiemouth and was used during the first Gulf War by the South African Air Force (SAAF).

In 1996, when the plane was retired from service, Mr Aitkenhead bought it from the Ministry of Defence for a “few thousand” pounds.

Iain Aitkenhead is selling his RAF fighter jet on Gumtree.

Speaking to the Scottish Sun, he said: “I’ll be sad to see the plane go. It’s been there for a long time and has made a big impression.

“But we’ve not got room for it any more and we don’t have the time to take care of her.

“I’ll only be selling it to someone who will give it a good home. She won’t be going for scrap. I couldn’t bear the thought of that.”

The Buccaneer was originally designed in response to an expansion of the Soviet Union’s naval fleet in the 1950s and 1960s.

After the Royal Navy retired the last of its heavy aircraft carriers, the Buccaneer was phased out of service in the 80s.

It’s role was later replaced by two aircraft which became synonymous with the British armed forces: the ‘jump jet’ Sea Harrier and Tornado strike craft.

After the model was retired from active service in Britain it was picked up by the South African Air Force and involved in Middle East operations.

