Scottish mum treks with baby in memory of relative who died walking in Cairngorms

A mother and her four-month-old daughter will be taking part in a walking challenge in memory of their late relative.

Lynn Robertson lost her father, Jim, four years ago after he went missing in the Cairngorms.

Four-month-old Callie will be joining her mother Lynn in the Kelpies Supernova challenge 2020 in memory of Jim picture: supplied

Despite being an experienced hillwalker, having climbed 284 Munros, Jim got caught in extreme weather conditions and died in the mountains.

A search party was sent out and his body was recovered.

Lynn and her daughter Callie will be taking part in the Supernova Kelpies challenge, near Falkirk, in memory of their beloved father and grandpa.

"I will have Callie with me in her carrier.

Jim based himself at Bob Scotts Bothyin the Cairngorms before he went missing picture: GoogleMaps

"Sadly she never got to meet her grandpa, but she’ll grow up knowing his love of walking and the Supernova event is the perfect way for us to mark his anniversary."

Lynn reported Jim missing when he didn't return home for his 61st birthday as planned in March 2016.

She said she was devastated to hear the weather at the time was too treacherous to send officers out to look for him.

"I then contacted Braemar Mountain Rescue directly who assured me that their search for my dad was already underway," she said.

"At its peak, the search involved more than 80 volunteers from Scottish Mountain Rescue teams.

"Matt, who led the search operation, kept us informed of each and every step and gave us every reason to put all of our trust in him and his team."

'Selflessness and compassion'

Although Lynn was told there was little hope her father was alive, she said she was "overwhelmed" by the "selflessness and compassion" of the teams.

"As the days passed, Matt helped us to accept that it was no longer going to be a rescue but a recovery," she added.

"We were invited to visit the rescue centre and here we had the chance to learn more about the incredible work of the team and to tell the volunteers in person just how much their efforts meant to us.

"There really were no words that could express our feelings of gratitude.

"While we were out there searching, there were teams on the hills risking their lives for my dad.

"We were truly overwhelmed by their selflessness and compassion.

"The search continued long after we returned home and after three long months, my dad’s body was found, by another hillwalker, at Creag a'choire Etchachan."

Lynn said two members of the search team travelled all the way to Glasgow to attend Jim's funeral and later took her family to the exact spot where her father had been found.

She was able to scatter some of his ashes there.

Support Mountain Rescue

Lynn said: "My family and I will never forget the commitment we were shown by the Mountain Rescue volunteers and all that they did for us.

"Supporting Mountain Rescue became a very important part of my life and I’ve since taken part in many fundraising events including the Illuminator and Aberdeen Mountain Rescue’s Annual Sponsored Walk.

"I’m so thrilled to be taking Callie on her first charity walk."

The Supernova Kelpies 2020 takes place on Friday, March 20 at 8pm and Saturday and Sunday, March 21 and 22 at 7pm.

Lynn and Callie will be walking on the Friday.

She has set up a justgiving page to raise money for Scottish Mountain Rescue. To donate click here

