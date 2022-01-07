Scottish mother gives birth to UK's smallest premature baby in two decades

Ellie Paton, 17, from Newmilns in Ayrshire, was warned baby Hannah Stibbles might not survive due to her tiny size after she had a C-section at 25 weeks of pregnancy.

Hannah, who weighed just 325g (11oz) at birth, was given a 20 per cent chance of pulling through by doctors.

She was born on December 30 by emergency C-section, after her parents were warned by medics “babies that small don't survive” - but was strong enough to breath by herself.

Hannah Stibbles who was born 25 weeks premature. Picture: Brandon Stibbles/SWNS

Ms Paton and partner Brandon Stibbles, 21, were warned at a 22-week scan their baby the size of a 16-week foetus, and pre-eclampsyia was diagnosed at Crosshouse Hospital in Kilmarnock.

No date for a C-section was pencilled in as one could be needed at any time, but on December 29 Ms Paton woke up with excruciating stomach and chest pains and was rushed to Crosshouse Hospital around 11am.

She was sent to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital (QEUH) around 7pm and Hannah was born by emergency C-section just after 1am on December 30.

The couple had to spend New Year's Eve apart while Mr Stibbles, who works as a labourer, stayed in a nearby Travelodge, where they are living for the foreseeable future.

Ms Paton has got to hold Hannah briefly once.

Both parents said Hannah was “the best thing to ever happen to them” and they can't wait to get her home t – but that may not be until her due date, on April 13.

When she tips the scales at 500g, Hannah will be moved to Crosshouse Hospital, but that could be two months away, although she has gained 25g since being out the womb.

The UK's smallest baby before Hannah was Aaliyah Hart, who was born weighing 12oz in 2003.

Ms Paton said: "It was just scary all the time.

"I had gone in just for a scan and ended up with high blood pressure ... I went home and thought everything was OK. The next morning I woke up with excruciating pain in my chest and stomach and had to go in the next day.”