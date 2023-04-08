All Sections
Scottish grandfather who thought medal was a scam 'privileged' to be attending King Charles III coronation

​A grandfather who thought he was the victim of a scam after being told he was receiving a British Empire Medal (BEM) has said he feels "privileged" after being invited to the King's coronation.

By Lauren Gilmour
Published 8th Apr 2023, 04:55 BST
 Comment

John Anderson, 72, from Fraserburgh in Aberdeenshire, received the award in 2020 in recognition for his community work throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mr Anderson will be attending the King's coronation on May 6 and said he felt "privileged" to have the invitation extended to him.

He said: "It's quite a privilege because I won't see another one and I've never seen one. There's a lot more higher up people than me, film stars, lords and ladies ... to be asked is quite an honour."

John Anderson and his wife Margaret at a garden party at Holyrood Palace. Picture: John Anderson/PA Wire
John Anderson and his wife Margaret at a garden party at Holyrood Palace. Picture: John Anderson/PA Wire

The retired firefighter said he thought he was the victim of a scam when he received the initial text message telling him he would be receiving the BEM.

Mr Anderson said: "I was on holiday with my family and it was a text message I got. We had been getting quite a lot of scams on the emails through the pandemic, so I just thought it was another scam.

"My son-in-law, who's a police officer, had a look at it and made a few calls and he said it was right enough.

"It was very out of the blue as well."

In the early stages of the Covid-19 pandemic, Mr Anderson helped set up a call centre where those who had Covid could call for a food parcel and have it delivered to their home.

Following this, he also set up a community food pantry in Fraserburgh, which he said there was a great need for.

Mr Anderson was also awarded the Queen's Fire Service Medal back in 2000, an accolade he said he was "shocked" and "chuffed" to receive.

When he visits London next month, he will fly down and see a show before attending the coronation.

More than 850 community and charity representatives from across the United Kingdom have been invited to enjoy the coronation service from Westminster Abbey on May 6.

Invitations have been extended to 450 British Empire Medal recipients in recognition of their contributions.

The British Empire Medal recognises the achievement or contribution of service to the community in a local area.

This might take the form of sustained commitment in support of a local charitable or voluntary activity, or innovative work that has delivered real impact in the community.

Among them is record-breaker Max Woosey, 13, dubbed “the boy in the tent”, who raised more than £750,000 for North Devon Hospice by camping in his garden for three years.

Some 400 young people representing charities will also be able to watch the coronation service and procession from the adjacent St Margaret’s Church.

Other BEM recipient invitees include Dawn Wood, a constable with Essex Police’s marine unit, who became the second fastest woman to row solo across the Atlantic in February 2019, after a 3,000-mile journey from the Canary Islands to Barbados in 51 days.

