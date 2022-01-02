Scottish gran kicks off the New Year in style after scooping a new BMW and £30K prize on national lottery scratchcard

Hannah Dewar (79), known to everyone as ‘Val’, is still pinching herself after winning the fabulous prizes on the cars and cash national lottery scratchcard last week.

A wonderful pre-Christmas surprise, Val couldn’t believe her eyes when she played the winning scratchcard at home on December 22.

She said: “I had been at the dentist that day and decided to buy myself a couple of scratchcards to cheer myself up. I remember it because I was chatting to the lady behind the counter at Morrisons who, funnily-enough, was also called Val.

“Being a few days before Christmas the shop was very busy so I decided to wait until I got home to scratch them. I live in a farmhouse with a big open fire and normally when I have scratched the cards, and if I haven’t won anything, I just throw them into the fire.

“Strangely, that day the fire wasn’t lit and boy am I glad about that! I had scratched one side and was about to scrunch it up before I realised I had missed the second side. I was just sitting there in astonishment – I had won £30,000 AND a car!

“It was almost nine o’clock at night so it was too late to call anyone to tell them about the win. I had a rather sleepless night thinking about everything before I spoke to my daughter and was able to call The National Lottery in the morning.”

Val, who has lived on a farm in the area for over 40 years, spent a lovely quiet Christmas with her daughter, son-in-law and grandchildren with a luxury dinner ordered in from a local caterer.

Val Dewar, lottery winner.

While still undecided as to what to do with the money, one of Val’s grandsons has been dropping big hints that he’d like a new tractor for the farm he and his family live on nearby.

“I put that notion firmly to bed”, Val said. “I want to treat myself, although I have no idea what that treat is at the moment.”

One who will definitely be enjoying a treat is 10-year-old Tess, the collie who is constantly by Val’s side.

“Tess is my best friend and goes everywhere with me. I have a campervan and before the pandemic we would travel all over the Highlands. I really hope we can do this again soon, although Tess will be sitting in the lap of luxury thanks to the new BMW that we will be travelling in.

Val Dewar, lottery winner.

“I have also always loved horses so will definitely be able to spoil my two daughters with a few extra treats as well.”

Val has already decided white is her chosen colour for the new BMW which will be delivered in the new year.

Despite the amazing luck she has enjoyed, Val will also continue to buy a National Lottery Scratchcard each week.

She added: “It’s part of my weekly routine. Since I gave up smoking in 2013 I have saved the money that I would have spent and used it to buy a few Scratchcards. It was obviously the right decision as it eventually brought me good luck!”

