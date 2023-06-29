Scottish Government deluged with more than 4,400 responses to 'catastrophic' £100,000 HPMA proposals

The Scottish Government has been deluged with more than 4,400 responses to its “devastating” and “unworkable” plans for Highly Protected Marine Areas (HPMAs), it has been revealed.

New figures show almost £100,000 has been spent on the proposals, including £35,000 for a company to “analyse” the consultation responses.

Conservative Banff and Buchan MP David Duguid, who has written to Humza Yousaf calling for the proposals to be reconsidered, said he expects a large proportion of the responses to represent the “overwhelming fear and anger” within fishing communities.

The freedom of information response from the Scottish Government shows 2,569 substantive responses and 1,846 campaign responses were received which are due to be collated by July 5.

In addition to the £35,000, a further £54,367 has been spent on a sustainability appraisal while almost £7,000 was put towards the cost of producing the consultation documents.

Mr Duguid has been campaigning against the proposals for the last year, asking why the amount of HPMA coverage in Scottish waters (10 per cent) needs to be almost 20 times as much as the UK Government plans for English waters (0.53 per cent).

Commenting on the issue, he said: “I believe most of the substantive responses will emphasise the fear and anger among fishing communities who believe these proposals will decimate the industry and their livelihoods.

“Across Banff and Buchan, I have heard from several businesses and fishermen who have responded to the consultation and outlined the devastating consequences these unworkable HPMA plans would have on our coastal communities.

"Throughout the consultation period, there has been a total disconnect between policy makers in Edinburgh and the fishing sector who have been treated like the industry doesn’t exist.