Scottish couple's joy as triplets make an early arrival in time for Christmas

An extra-special Christmas will be celebrated by a couple after their triplets decided to arrive early.

Fiona Zebik was due to give birth to her three babies on January 9 in Forth Valley Royal Hospital.

But the first-time mum was stunned last week when she turned up at the Larbert hospital for a routine scan only to be told the trio were going to arrive imminently.

By the evening of Monday, December 16, Fiona, 37, and husband Ricki, 43, had welcomed their two identical daughters and son.

Proud mum and dad Fiona and Ricki Zebik with Louie, Raye and Romy. Pic: Michael Gillen

Their safe arrival was thanks to staff in the maternity who immediately put a well-planned operation into place – albeit earlier than planned – to ensure the triplets would be delivered safely and cared for in the hospital’s neonatal unit.

A team of 21 staff were on hand to deliver the trio who were born at just over 30 weeks and within five minutes of each other. This included obstetricians, paediatricians, neonatal nurses, midwives and healthcare support workers.

First to put in an appearance was baby Romy who was delivered at 8.23pm, weighing 3lb 6 ounces.

She was quickly followed at 8.25pm by her sister Raye, who is the lightest of the triplets at 2lbs 9 ounces, then brother Louie made his arrival three minutes later, weighing 3lb 5 ounces.

Ricki and Fiona Zebik with their triplets and some of the team who helped to deliver and look after them, left to right: Dana Hutt, senior neonatal staff nurse; Ali Leighton, senior neonatal staff nurse; Dayna Lipski, midwife; Cathy Brown, advanced neonatal nurse practitioner; and Kayleigh Cunningham, senior neonatal staff nurse. Pic: Michael Gillen

Fiona Zebik, who works in HR for a tech company, said she was stunned their babies decided to make such an early appearance.

She said: “I had been in work on the Friday and intended to work up until they were born – but I thought that was going to be in January.

“I was only expecting to pop into the hospital for a scan on the Monday and was looking forward to going home to get organised for the delivery a few weeks later, however things didn’t quite go according to plan as the staff decided the babies were on their way and should be delivered that day.”

Fiona added that up until that moment everything about her pregnancy had gone smoothly after she and Ricki, an operations manager with a pharmaceutical firm, had got over the shock that it was not one but three babies they were having.

Fiona Zebik with Raye, left, and Romy. Pic: Michael Gillen

“I had no morning sickness and kept really well throughout,” she said. “I had a little back pain but that was all. I was very lucky/”

The couple revealed that they had in vitro fertilisation (IVF) to help them have their family but never expected that they would be blessed with three little ones at once.

The new mum explained: “In July we went for a scan at seven weeks at a clinic in Glasgow and that is when we found out. I’d never heard Ricki laugh so deliriously before or since but it was just his reaction to the news.”

She said as they drove back to their Larbert home they laughed and cried in equal measure, but are delighted at the safe arrival of their three little ones.

Week-old Louie with Fiona Zebik. Pic: Michael Gillen

Fiona added: “The staff have been fantastic and Ricki and I would like to thank everyone involved in caring for me and the triplets during the pregnancy, delivery and in the neonatal unit.”

When The Falkirk Herald visited FVRH to meet the couple and their babies, it was the first time Fiona had held all three babies at once and it proved to be an emotional moment.

The triplets are expected to remain in the neonatal unit for the next few weeks where staff will provide the specialist care to gain strength and weight, as well as support for the new parents.

But it is hoped the little trio will be able to go home with mum and dad early in the new year.

Kirsty MacInnes, NHS Forth Valley’s obstetrics service manager and senior midwife, said: “It was a real team effort, and I am incredibly proud of everyone involved who went above and beyond to ensure the safe delivery of these triplets who kept us all on our toes by deciding they wanted to join in on the festivities early.”

While FVRH welcomes around 2800 new arrivals every year, triplets are a relatively rare occurrence. However this is the second set born in the hospital in 2024.

The couple's second born daughter Raye. Pic: Michael Gillen

Alexia and Jordan Lyons from New Carron welcomed identical triplet girls Francesca, Vanessa and Alyssa on June 27.