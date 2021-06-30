Scottish Conservative Leader Douglas Ross announces birth of baby James

Douglas Ross has announced the birth of his son, after what he says was a stressful trip to hospital.

The Scottish Conservative leader says James was born at 1.45am this morning, following a blue light ambulance journey to Aberdeen.

However, he added that both mum and baby are now doing well.

It is the second child for Mr Ross and his wife Krystle, after the birth of Alistair in 2019.

The birth of James comes after a close call for the Tory leader earlier this month.

Mr Ross and five other Conservative MSPs have tested negative for coronavirus after he was identified as a close contact.

Scotland Office minister David Duguid had tested positive for the virus after the pair had been on a trip to Peterhead.

Douglas Ross announced the arrival of baby James. Pictures: JPIMedia/Twitter

Mr Ross had been self-isolating, which sparked fears that he may miss the birth, however he later tested negative.

