Scottish Borders to glow red for Scottish Poppy Appeal

This weekend, more than 120 Scottish landmarks will be glowing red in support of the Scottish Poppy Appeal – with more and more joining the national campaign each day.

Buildings large and small – from globally iconic castles to locally loved churches and schools – will ‘Light Up Red’ for Poppyscotland in a wonderfully modern display Remembrance.

Six locations in the Scottish Borders will be lit up this week including: Jedburgh Abbey; Kelso Abbey; Melrose Abbey; The Central Bar, Peebles; Sir Walter Scott’s Courthouse Clock Tower, Selkirk and Selkirk War Memorial.

Members of the public are being encouraged to take pictures and to then share them on social media, tagging @Poppyscotland and using the hashtags #LightUpRed #BehindThemAlways and #ScottishPoppyAppeal.

Gordon Michie, Head of Fundraising at Poppyscotland, said: “We want to say a huge ‘thank you’ to everyone supporting this campaign. We are touched by the effort that hundreds of people have made in order to make this happen and to help us to shine a light on those who continue to need Poppyscotland’s vital, life-changing support today.”

Mr Michie added: “It is incredible to witness so many buildings, up and down the country, glowing red in tribute to Scotland’s Armed Forces community past and present. It is a visual spectacle symbolising that when it comes to the country’s Service personnel, we are behind them. Always.”

Most buildings will be lighting up from now until Armistice Day, on 11th November, but, for more information including the full list of locations across Scotland, and detail on timings, please visit www.poppyscotland.org.uk/Light-Up-Red.