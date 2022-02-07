The crash happened at around 8.15pm on the A68 near St Boswells, on Friday.

The 27-year-old who died as a result has now been named as Stewart Ramsay.

Following the tragic incident, Mr Ramsay’s family released a message, paying tribute to their lost loved one and thanking the emergency services.

Stewart Ramsay, 27, who died following a fatal road crash on the A68 near St Boswells on Friday.

The statement reads: “Stewart was a loving dad, partner, son, brother, uncle and friend, who will be forever missed by all who knew him.

“I would like to thank the emergency services and first responders for their care and compassion.

"We have been overwhelmed with the messages of sympathy and love for our family.

"It is comforting to know how well loved Stewart was by all those who knew him.”

The 27-year-old was driving a silver Ford Fusion car on the A68 southbound near St Boswells when it came off the road at about 8.15pm on Friday.

Emergency services attended but the man, the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, died at the scene.

Officers are continuing to appeal for any witnesses who have yet to speak with police to come forward.

Sergeant Scott Kirkpatrick said: “Our thoughts remain with Stewart’s family and friends at this tragic time.

“We are asking for anyone who was in the area around the time of the crash and saw anything, or may have potential dashcam footage, to please call police on 101, quoting incident 3311 of 4 February.”

