For a limited time, you can now get two full months of a digital subscription at The Scotsman for just £1.
Get unlimited access to every story on our website – from breaking news to politics, agenda-setting opinion, expert analysis and sport - and see 70% fewer adverts for less.
Subscribers also get daily puzzles, access to the app (with digital+), and support our trusted, fact-checked journalism.
There’s no obligation and you can cancel anytime.
This £1 trial offer works out at just two pence a day and is running until the end of June 2021.
Usually, trial subscribers pay £6 for two months upfront. So you’re saving £5.
Just use the code ONEPOUNDTRIAL at the checkout.
Your support allows us to provide more of the stories which matter to you and the quality journalism you expect from our 200-year-old organisation.
Try us out and if you have any feedback we would love to hear from you. Email [email protected] to let us know how we’re doing.