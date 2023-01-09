Scotsman obituary: Margaret Runcie, champion pony breeder and exhibitor

Margaret Runcie, pony breeder. Born: 19 October, 1925 in Hatfield, Hertfordshire. Died: 23 December, 2022 in Haddington, East Lothian aged 97

Margaret Runcie was a leading figure in the equestrian world, with her Rosslyn Stud producing a stream of champion riding ponies for 40 years. She won honours at all the major shows, and outside the ring was in constant demand as a judge, lecturer, administrator, advisor and breeder.

Her skills in the science of breeding were highly impressive. Sticking to one family, not following fashion, she was dedicated to breeding ponies of the highest quality, movement and temperament. They had to have clean lines, fine limbs and a good shoulder, and be well-behaved to suit a life around children. She was proud that virtually every pony she led in a show ring had been bred by her, a feat practically unknown these days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Margaret Mary Power was born on 19 October, 1925, in Hertfordshire. Interest in ponies started aged three riding the family donkey, then the local Enfield Chace Pony Club competing in showing, show jumping and cross-country events. After a boarding school education in Sussex, Margaret joined up in 1943, enrolling in the Women’s Royal Naval Service (the ‘Wrens’) and posted to HMS Jackdaw based at Crail. As a radio mechanic her work involved changing and recharging the batteries of planes returning from sorties across the North Sea, as well as repairing any valve radios that were not working. By the age of 20 she rose to the rank of Petty Officer.

Margaret Runcie's Rosslyn Stud produced a stream of champion riding ponies, notably Sweet Repose

After the war Margaret went to Reading University to study Dairy Animal Science. She worked for the National Agricultural Advisory Service in Leicestershire as a milk tester, enjoying success in horse-riding classes, then in 1953 was awarded a scholarship to Cornell University, NY. She had initially turned down the invitation, reasoning “I’ve got a super hunter who will win all the big shows this summer” but was eventually persuaded by her boss to go! Among the other award recipients on the Queen Mary’s voyage across the Atlantic was a young Scottish agricultural lecturer, Ken Runcie. After a year researching new methods of milk transport via bulk refrigerated tankers, she and Ken drove across the USA visiting farms to study their modern techniques. Marrying in 1956, Margaret moved to Langhill, a research farm on the outskirts of Roslin south of Edinburgh Ken managed for Edinburgh University. It was the first farm in Scotland to use those bulk milk tanker transport methods.

The imminent arrival of a family in the summer of 1958 prompted a change for Margaret. Selling her horse she bought a pony called Elizabeth Arden, knowing it had all the qualities in a riding pony broodmare. This was the start of four decades of success for the new Rosslyn Stud. Elizabeth Arden took the supreme championship at the 1960 Royal Highland Show, the first of a record 18 gold medals won there by this mare and her offspring. Eventually moving in 1967 to a farm at Garvald in East Lothian surrounded by 35 acres of ideal grassland, successes followed for the ‘Rosslyn’ prefix, with stallions acquired whose genes complemented her mares.

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as success in the show ring she became increasingly influential outside it. Together with two friends, they set up the Scottish Committee of the National Pony Society (NPS) in 1961 to promote better standards among pony owners in Scotland. The Committee worked tirelessly, persuading agricultural shows to put on more native breed classes and book better judges, setting up a transport pool to share long-distance costs from Scotland to the south, running stallion parades to encourage pony owners to use better quality animals, even coordinating a Scotland-wide dried milk and colostrum scheme for orphan foals. The telephone at home was never quiet, with people ringing up for help and advice from Margaret on equine management, advice freely and generously given.

Judging was a natural progression for Margaret, though never planned. “Someone just said to me one day ‘do come and judge,’ and that was it. There were no judges panels in those days!” Her honesty and fairness ensured she was in demand around the country. She was particularly welcome at Irish shows, one of few judges happy to travel there when many others were put off by ‘The Troubles’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 1993 Margaret became NPS President in its centenary year, was awarded their Medal of Honour, then, in 1995, became the recipient of the prestigious Sir William Young Award from the Royal Highland Agricultural Society. Given annually to those who made the greatest contribution to livestock breeding in Scotland, the citation said “Her success is in large part due to her attention to detail in all aspects of equine management. However those in the horse world agree that she has that intangible asset – flair – which separates her from her peers.” She was the first equine person and first woman to be awarded this.

By the 1990s the Rosslyn Stud was one of the leading UK pony breeding studs, in particular Rosslyn Sweet Repose. This bay-coloured mare won “Highland” championships from 1994-7 including a coveted Queen’s Cup, and also qualified for the Horse of the Year Show at Wembley five times, winning in 2001. Many consider Sweet Repose the finest best pony Margaret bred.

By 1997, having moved to smaller premises outside Pencaitland, Margaret retired from running around show rings. The Rosslyn Stud dispersal allowed her more time judging, with trips to the USA, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand, and involvement in the equestrian world contributing her considerable knowledge. She continued to keep up with equine friends, events and shows until well into her 90s.

Current NPS President Caroline Nelson commented “To us in the pony world Margaret Runcie was an astute, successful breeder, judge and avid supporter of the British Riding Pony. Her dedication continued long after the years of breeding, regularly attending shows and assisting with sponsorship. She will be sorely missed by her many friends, and by those who have ‘Rosslyn’ blood in their studs”.

She was an active and much-loved member of the Edinburgh branch of the Wrens Association, proud of her links with the wartime generation. Karen Elliot, Branch Chairman, said “We all loved to hear Margaret’s many tales about her life in the war and beyond. She was always a willing volunteer to represent our Branch and the Association at commemorative and remembrance services.” She was the guest of honour at a tree-planting ceremony in May to mark the late Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee, at the Scottish Veterans Residences on Edinburgh’s Royal Mile.

Her husband Ken predeceased her in 2011. She is survived by sons Charles and Ian, and grandchildren Isobel, Charlotte and Grace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The funeral will be held at Mortonhall Crematorium on Wednesday 11 January at 11 am, with a reception to follow. All welcome.

Obituaries

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you would like to submit an obituary (800-1000 words preferred, with jpeg image), or have a suggestion for a subject, contact [email protected]

Subscribe