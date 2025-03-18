Scotsman Obituaries: Wendy Jones, Scotsman Publicity department legend who organised the annual Edinburgh Cavalcade

Wendy Jones, publicity executive. Born: 4 September 1934 in Gorebridge, Midlothian. Died: 12 February 2025 in Edinburgh, aged 90

In the halcyon days of massive newspaper circulations there were designated departments which produced publicity events to promote the publications.

The Scotsman boasted such a thriving Publicity department run by a team in which Wendy Jones was a leading member.

She began her career working with the esteemed Ecurie Ecosse motor racing company where she met many famous drivers, such as Sir Jackie Stewart, with whom she became a close family friend.

The estimable Wendy Jones as captured by talented artist Verna Bond

She then changed direction and became the private secretary to a senior executive at The Scotsman and when her organisational skills were discovered she moved up into the Publicity department, working with manager Ian Thomson.

Wendy soon discovered she had a flair for the theatrical scene and organised major events such as the Edinburgh Festival annual Cavalcade, which drew massive crowds and always featured a star from the world of entertainment in the parade.

A popular colleague, she ensured other colleagues could dress up and take part in the parade and on one memorable occasion they met American singing superstar Eartha Kitt, who was driven in an open top car.

Wendy never lost her love of motor racing and this grew when she managed to persuade The Scotsman to sponsor the late rally champion Andrew Cowan in the famous Monte Carlo Rally and ended up being instructed to pose on a rally car for publicity purposes since no models were available at the time.

Wendy Jones, far right, with fellow Evening News Festival Cavalcade floats judges Mrs G Nimmo, Evening News news editor Ian Nimmo and musician Larry Adler in August 1977 (Picture: TSPL)

Never content to rest on her laurels, Wendy took on the challenge of organising the annual cookery demonstrations at the Royal Highland Show, where whichever famous cook appeared on television, he or she would be invited to take part.

One such cook was the famously feisty Fanny Cradock and somehow Wendy managed to work with the lady with great success – Wendy was a cordon bleu cook in her own right who had written a cookbook and she was known for her tenacity.

Another of her triumphs was the staging of a professional, somewhat grand Fashion Show in which she managed to persuade the famous Eurovision song presenter, actress and TVTimes agony aunt Katie Boyle to commere. This toured Scotland and it proved another Scotsman success. With Wendy Jones failure was not an option!

She also delighted in producing a staff newspaper called The North Bridge News and organised a lavish annual luncheon at the Royal Scots Club in Edinburgh’s Princes Street, where present and past colleagues could reunite and share memories.

Another of her successes, and one which she treasured, was meeting and liaising with Ena Baxter, the famous Scottish soup producer, leading to them becoming friends.

The lass from Gorebridge rose to the highest echelons of Edinburgh society and she was surprised and delighted when an Edinburgh artist with whom she became friends, Verna Bond, wanted to paint her portrait. This was duly done and attendees at Wendy's soirees in her luxury apartment at Edinburgh Festival time, as well as being treated to a view of the fireworks from her garden, were able to admire the portrait.

Wendy Jones met many stars in her long tenure in the Scotsman publicity department. It was only fitting, since she was quite a star in her own right.

Obituaries