Scotsman Obituaries: Sir Ian Grant, farmer, businessman and former NFU President

Sir Ian David Grant CBE DL, farmer and businessman. Born: 28 July 1943 in Dundee. Died: 20 November 2022 in Auchterarder, aged 79

Early ambitions fuelled by his school’s Combined Cadet Force could have seen Ian Grant embark on a career in the skies.

As a youngster in the RAF section at Strathallan, his early experiences of navigation and flying prompted him to consider becoming a pilot. But by the time he was 16 he had come to the conclusion that the family farming business could be an equally challenging and satisfying option.

He went on to immerse himself in the agricultural industry, going on to carve out a high-flying career of a very different nature in both farming and the wider business world, playing significant roles in each during an extraordinarily eclectic working life.

Sir Ian Grant served on numerous public bodies and committees

Born in Dundee, he was the son of Alan and Florence Grant who ran the family’s Perthshire farming business, breeding Aberdeen Angus cattle and Border Leicestershire sheep and growing arable crops, across 700 acres between Blairgowrie and Alyth.

Forsaking the RAF for farming, he left school to embark on a diploma in agriculture at Edinburgh’s East of Scotland College of Agriculture. When his father died in 1974, aged 57, Grant took over the running of the farm. By that time he was a member of the Blairgowrie Branch of the National Farmers Union (NFU) and progressing through the ranks to the National Council.

From 1978 he was also a director of East of Scotland Farmers Ltd and, in 1982, took on the role as chairman of the EEC Cereals Working Party, representing Scottish cereal farmers on several committees in Brussels for most of the decade.

He also chaired the influential International Federation of Agricultural Producers which, at its peak, represented 600 million farming families across 79 countries.

He became NFU president in 1984, a period that coincided with many challenges – notably the Chernobyl disaster and the infamous incident when then health minister Edwina Currie infuriated farmers and egg producers by claiming most of Britain’s egg production was infected with salmonella.

NFU Scotland President Martin Kennedy said: “Sir Ian was a truly remarkable person, and few will have ever given greater service to the agricultural industry, the rural sector and the wider business community than he did. His list of appointments and achievements show what a presence he had at home, in Europe and on the international stage.”

In 1990, when his presidency ended, he was approached to join the Scottish Tourist Board, and, as chairman for the next eight years, became an inspirational ambassador for Scotland. He led many missions in the UK and around the world, highlighting Scotland as an attractive destination and overseeing the politically fraught process of reducing the number of the country’s area tourist boards to make them individually stronger and better able to function effectively.

Various other appointments followed and, although he continued farming for a while, in 1993 he decided that rather than diversify the farm he himself would diversify. He sold the farm and devoted his time to other opportunities while retaining his strong love for agriculture.

Already a director of the Clydesdale Bank and a member of the Scottish Council CBI, he became a board member firstly of Scottish Hydro-Electric, then of Scottish and Southern Energy, becoming SSE’s deputy chairman from 2000-2003.

Following his tenure as STB chairman, he chaired the Cairngorms Partnership and was instrumental in the creation of the Cairngorms National Park.

He was also chairman of the Crown Estate from 2002-09, having been a commissioner since 1996, and after stepping down was made a Knight Bachelor. Latterly he oversaw the building of the Glasgow Hydro, as chairman of the Scottish Exhibition Centre, and was a trustee of the Castle of Mey until 2018.

Tom Buncle, former Scottish Tourist Board CEO, said: “Ian was a giant of a man in every way. He strode the world stage as ‘Mr Scotland’ and made an unforgettable impact wherever he went. He was widely respected, hugely admired and great fun to work with. I was fortunate to serve under him as CEO and proud to call him a friend.”

A humble, no-nonsense man of the people, whose knowledge and experience were often sought out, he made time for everyone from farmhands to royalty, greeting all with the same respect and warmth.

Recently he addressed his local Probus club, reflecting: “I have been lucky enough to enjoy a very busy but stimulating and rewarding dual career path.

"I have met amazing people at all levels at home and abroad. I have seen parts of the world and cultures I never dreamed of but no matter which part of the globe I travelled to, or what scenery or spectacle I marvelled at, I was always glad to be back home in Perthshire.”

He is survived by his wife Eileen, daughters Catherine, Jane and Rosie and extended family.

