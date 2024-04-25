Bill Armitage was born in Mosspark, Glasgow in 1941 to Flora and Harry, one of five siblings. He went to Mosspark Primary School and then to Pollockshields Senior Secondary. When he left he went to work in a flour mill in the Broomielaw and then trained as a lab technician and completed his HNC in Chemistry at Paisley Technical College. From there he went to Strathclyde University to study Applied Microbiology, graduating in 1966 with a second-class honours degree.

After a year of teacher training at Jordanhill College he was appointed a biology teacher at Dalziel High School in Motherwell, being promoted to Principal Teacher of Biology two years later. Always the one to care for his family, in 1972 he moved with his ailing mother to Livingston to be closer to his sister Ruth and her children. There he took the role of Principal Teacher of Biology at Craigshill High School.

Feeling called to ministry, having always had a deep-rooted faith in God, Bill went in 1973 to New College, Edinburgh, to study Divinity as a Church of Scotland candidate. He spent some time at St David’s Church, Bathgate, with Rev’d Sandy MacDonald and when he left Bill stayed on as locum. This allowed him to defer his probationary year and in July 1976 he was called to be minister of Bonnyrigg Parish Church.

Bill Armitage was an honest and hardworking traditional parish minister

This was the start of 15 wonderful years of parish ministry where he ministered to everyone in the town and was always first choice for baptisms, weddings and funerals – even after he left Bonnyrigg. It was there that he met the love of his life, Rob Brown (known as Rab). It was also at this time that he adopted his nephew, Robert, who came to live with Bill and Rob in Bonnyrigg, attending Lasswade High School. The three of them were much involved with the 51st Bonnyrigg Boy’s Brigade, Scope and “Coffee and Chat” and Robert benefited hugely from his upbringing by his two adopted fathers.

In 1991 Bill moved to London Road Church in Edinburgh, where once again he threw himself into parish ministry. He brought fun and laughter to worship and had a real affinity with the young people but, perhaps due to his years of caring for his parents, he also had a real empathy with the elderly. When Bill retired the children presented him with a photograph album which includes comments such as “I really like Bill even though he is a Rangers supporter” or “I like Bill even though he hits me on the head!”

Worship was not only about the daft Easter egg competitions or Easter bonnets, though – Bill was an excellent preacher, thoughtful, well read and very committed to his faith.

Bill retired from London Road Church at the age of 65 – he was suffering a great deal of pain, waiting on two hip replacements and he thought it unfair on the congregation to take the prolonged periods of sick leave. He actually recovered from both operations very quickly and in hindsight said he could have gone on until 70, but at least he had those precious years with Rob, with whom he entered into a Civil Partnership in 2006.

He then became part of the community at St Giles’ Cathedral, enjoying worship there, and before long he was asked to join the roster of worship leaders. He helped out when needed at midweek and Sunday services and volunteered his time on the reception desk, where he loved chatting to the many visitors.

The Church of Scotland had helped Bill and Rob find a house to retire to in Tranent but, after Rob’s untimely death at the age of 50, Bill realised that staying there was not going to be an option and he moved back into Edinburgh. Papermill Wynd was a great move for him, so central that he quickly got rid of his car and would walk or taxi everywhere he wanted to go. He had many happy years living there.

Bill had very eclectic taste – he loved going to the theatre, especially dance productions, traditional or modern, such as Ballet Rambert or Matthew Bourne, and he had a specific seat that he liked at the Festival Theatre. Saturday nights were reserved for Strictly Come Dancing, which he adored. Bill’s musical tastes ranged from Pink Floyd to Elton John with a bit of classical, folk and choral music too.

Bill will be remembered by family, friends and former parishioners as an honest and hardworking traditional parish minister. He was a pastor and preacher with a wicked sense of humour and a dry wit. He was a great listener, full of love for, and interest in, everyone he met – young or old. He was self-deprecating and in many ways quite shy and he made an enormous contribution to parish life in Bonnyrigg, London Road and St Giles’.

Bill is survived by his adopted son Robert.

