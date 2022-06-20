Scotsman Obituaries: Pat Mucklow, RNLI stalwart

Pat Mucklow, 86, who was heavily involved in the running of Kyle of Lochalsh lifeboat station in Ross-shire from its inception in 1995 passed away last week

Pat was a mainstay of Kyle lifeboat station.

She attended all of the early planning meetings in the early 1990s when the need for a lifeboat station in Kyle was first muted, before then becoming the lifeboat station treasurer once it was set up.

Pat Mucklow (Picture: Kyle RNLI)

She later also became the treasurer of the local fundraising branch, was the Charity Boxes Secretary for 18 years and the Souvenir Secretary for 12 years. In 2015 Pat received the RNLI’s Gold Medal for her services and fundraising efforts for, at that time, her 55 years of dedication to the charity.

Pat was the first woman in Scotland to get a Boatman’s licence, and in 1960 she was one of the first female crew members in the RNLI when she became part of the lifeboat crew in Mallaig, donning her oilskins and assisting hundreds of vessels over the years.

She moved to Kyle 50 years ago when her previous employer passed away, starting work at the boatyard, and was soon a well-recognised and liked member of the local community.

A crew spokesman said: ‘Pat was a much loved member of the lifeboat station, and was known throughout the area for all of her hard work for the RNLI and the other charities she volunteered for.

"Whether that was travelling hundreds of miles a month collecting and counting donation boxes, sitting in the local supermarket with a lifeboat bucket chatting to all the customers and collecting donations, or attending all of the local open days, gala days or table sales selling RNLI goods and her own homemade marmalade to help raise funds for the station.’

