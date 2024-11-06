Scotsman Obituaries: Norman Wilson, Scotsman photographer who snapped everything from local shops to international stars

Norman Wilson was ready for action at a moment's notice

Norman Wilson, photographer. Born: 28 July 1947 in Leith, Edinburgh. Died: 12 October 2024 in Edinburgh​, aged 77

Norman Wilson was that rare breed of fellow who instantly made a long-lasting friend of everyone he met, and especially with his colleagues in the advertising and publicity world of The Scotsman, for whom he was a photographer.

Born in Leith, Norman left school and became a printer at the Glasgow Herald, where he learned his craft from some of the notable photographic stalwarts of the day.

He then tried for a similar job at The Scotsman in Edinburgh and soon graduated to full-time photographer, dividing his time equally among Scotsman and News Display advertising executives and publicity executives who usually needed his photographs to beat deadlines. And he never disappointed.

Of the latter group, his assignments varied from a trip on a yacht to a series of major fashion shows which traversed Scotland. A great friendship was forged when he was involved in the Scotsman Rally adventures and he met rally star Andrew Cowan. And he loved the Highland Show.

Norman gladly accepted advertising challenges and somehow always managed to capture the image required, be it a leaf of lettuce or a plank of wood. In fact, he made news himself when he was awarded a major national prize for producing a picture of a single drop of oil for an advertising campaign. This was something to which he never referred but which made his fellow prizewinning photographers very proud. There were no digital images in those days.

On a personal note, I first met a young Norman Wilson when he was assigned to be my photographer for our Shopping Around with Beryl column. We met every Tuesday and he provided the best images possible of showhouses, furniture, fashion and the occasional special challenge – to spend an entire day with a notable celebrity of the time as we visited the shops.

There was Jimmy Logan, the World's Strongest Man, Gerald Harper, who played Hadleigh in the popular TV series of the same name and Dame Anna Neagle, who happened to be starring in My Fair Lady at Edinburgh’s Playhouse theatre. To say the normally unflappable Norman was a bit daunted is not an understatement but he was delighted to be reassured by Dame Anna when we met her at the airport.

"Just tell me what you want me to do”, she whispered to a somewhat surprised photographer. Norman went out and produced images the grand lady herself liked.

In his private life, Norman Wilson was a staunch member of his local club at Penicuik where he was even seen to play the drums in their combo.

At his daughter June's wedding some years ago, he booked good friend Joe Steele as the official photographer. But not too many were surprised to see him, the father of the bride, disappear and reappear with his own camera. The result was a perfect image of a young, happy couple and it was one we were able to use on several occasions in The Scotsman through the years.

Norman Wilson could never resist a challenge, so he gladly accepted one involving jumping out a plane. This feat was emulated by daughter June who was just 16 years of age and would go on to be voted Penicuik's First Citizen

Norman’s son Alan inherited his father's talent for photography and has gone on to become a professional freelance photographer.

Eddie Anderson, the former editor of the long-gone Livingston Post, recalls working happily with Norman on a weekly basis and learning some great photography tips at the same time.

Although of a seemingly passive nature, you did not dare affront or annoy Norman Wilson, who earned himself the nickname "Stormin' Norman" and was oft heard to utter the words, “Have a word with yourself” to any errant motorist who crossed his path.

We worked together happily for more than 30 years, during which I met his wife, mother-in-law, and son and daughter, to whom I became “Auntie Beryl”.

Perhaps my own best recollection of Norman was when he managed to take a picture of Omar Sharif kissing my hand at a Press reception at the George hotel. It doesn't get any better than that!

Norman Wilson is survived by wife Irene, son Alan, daughter June and grandchildren Josh, Damon, Abigail and Calum.

