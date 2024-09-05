Niall Hopper in the striped strip which saw Queen's Park nicknamed the Spiders

Niall Hopper, footballer and businessman. Born: 9 September 1935 in Cambuslang. Died: 11 July 2024 in Rutherglen, aged 88

Niall Hopper was one of Scotland’s finest amateur international footballers in an era when the amateur game had a much higher profile than today. In a long, distinguished career he played 358 games for Queen’s Park, scoring 76 goals, and represented Scotland 27 times throughout Europe and in Africa.

He also earned three full caps for the Great Britain amateur side in addition to representing Britain in several trial games. Niall was also a member of the British Olympic squads for qualifying matches for both the Tokyo and Mexico City Games in 1964 and ’68. Well-known teammates included Peter Lorimer, Andy Roxburgh, Bobby Clark and Sir Alex Ferguson.

A lifelong amateur who epitomised Queens Park’s motto “Ludere causa Ludendi” (to play for the sake of playing), he certainly played for the love of the game, but Niall was also a committed, highly talented footballer with an eye for the goal whom several professional clubs tried signing. Jock Stein tried twice for Celtic in 1966 and ’68 but by then Niall had a good job outside football, while other suitors included Newcastle United, Aberdeen and Hibs. He had no regrets about remaining amateur as he thoroughly enjoyed his time at Queen’s Park, which provided him with lifelong friendships and the best of times.

Niall and Moira on their wedding day

Other career highlights included winning the old 2nd Division Championship with Queen’s in 1956, scoring the Spiders’ 5,000th goal, giving the Lisbon Lions a scare in a Scottish Cup quarter final at Parkhead when he scored twice, notching Scotland’s goal in the European Amateur Nations Cup Final, captaining Scotland against England and Queens Park in their 1967/8 Centenary season. Niall was also capped by Scotland in a Youth International against England and during National Service represented The Army.

Away from the football arena he was a successful businessman, establishing his own eponymous family concern which later became Anhop Metalwork Ltd, an architectural metalwork business.

Ian Niall Campbell Rendells Hopper was born at Eastfield, Cambuslang to William, an accountant, and Margaret, brother of Mairi, Bill and Ronald. He attended Eastfield Primary before going to Rutherglen Academy, where his football talent attracted attention following his selection for the Scotland Youth XI. After leaving school in 1952 he began working for Clyde Ironworks, later qualifying as a metallurgist.

While playing for well-known Junior club Cambuslang Rangers, Niall signed for Queen’s Park in 1955, a move probably influenced by father William, who disliked professional sport. He made his debut against Brechin City on 7 September 1955 when it was reported that “Queen’s Park fans were raving about the display of the wee fellow Hopper playing his first game on the right wing... they cheered and cheered him.”

His debut season saw Queen’s win the old 2nd Division title to earn promotion to the top tier for two seasons, when average home attendances approached 10,000.

Good form led to Niall’s first international amateur cap on 21 May 1956 against West Germany in Munich, winning his final, 27th, cap against Holland in Leiden on 30 April 1969.

Initially Niall played mostly as a winger or inside forward, latterly dropping back to a midfield position. International highlights included playing Uganda, Tanganyika and Kenya in the 1963 Nairobi tournament and qualifying to reach the final in 1967 of the inaugural UEFA Nations Amateur Cup against Austria in Majorca, having defeated hosts Spain in the semi-final in front of 20,000 home fans. In an earlier qualifier Scotland defeated the Republic of Ireland, with Niall scoring two goals, reported as: ‘The man of the match with a really slick display....the Irish had no answer to his control and acceleration.’

Later in 1967 he played for Great Britain on tour against Sweden, Ireland and Iceland as part of the build-up to 1968 Olympic qualification ties, while a domestic highlight was giving Lisbon Lions Celtic a scare in a Scottish Cup quarter final, with Niall scoring twice in a 5-3 defeat, Celtic edging through thanks to a last-minute goal. In scoring three, 2nd Division Queen’s did what no European rival could do against Celtic that season.

After playing his final match for the Spiders on 10 September 1969 against Stranraer, Niall’s association with the club continued in various roles, including as under-18’s coach, assistant coach to great friend Eddie Hunter with the first team and as Committee member.

On 20 June 1959 at Stonelaw Parish Church he married Moira Park, a bank employee he had first met in 1952 at Rutherglen Academy. They went on to enjoy a long, happy marriage during which they had children Alan and Susan, living most of their married life in Burnside, Rutherglen.

During his employment at Clyde Ironworks Niall was called up for National Service with the Royal Signals, based at Catterick and in West Germany. After qualifying as a metallurgist he held sales positions in the industry before becoming Director with Steel Stockholders Birmingham Ltd, thereafter setting up his own family business.

In his free time he enjoyed golf, often in the company of old teammates. Niall was originally a member of Williamwood and, from 1981, Cathkin Braes, where he was made a Life Member in 2015. He was also a long-time member and elder of Burnside Church, enjoying involvement with youngsters in the parish and coaching a boys’ football team for years.

Son Alan said: “He was a humble, fun-loving gent who enjoyed the company of good friends and loved being surrounded by family, especially grandchildren and great grandchildren.”

Niall is survived by Moira, Alan and Susan, eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

