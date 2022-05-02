Scotsman Obituaries: Naomi Judd, US country singer of The Judds fame

American country music singer Naomi Judd has died aged 76.

Judd found fame as part of country music duo The Judds, alongside her daughter Wynonna. In a statement posted on Instagram, Wynonna and sister Ashley said: “Today, we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness. We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory.”

Judd’s career spanned almost three decades and she was awarded a Grammy for country song of the year with The Judds’ hit Love Can Build A Bridge.

Born in Kentucky, Judd was a nurse before forming a band with her daughter. Judd’s youngest daughter, Ashley, became an actor, known for her roles in such films as Kiss The Girls and Heat.

Between 1984 and 1991, The Judds released six studio albums and an EP. The band also won nine Country Music Association Awards and seven awards from the Academy of Country Music. The mother and daughter duo earned a total of five Grammies for hits including Why Not Me and Give A Little Love.

The Judds were due to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame on 1 May and recently announced they would be going on tour together for the first time in over a decade.

In 1991, Judd was diagnosed with hepatitis C and the Judds announced the band would be coming to an end.

Actress Kristen Johnston expressed her sadness after hearing of Judd’s death, tweeting: “I’m so sad about Naomi Judd. She was so lovely & warm & fun but the thing I remember best was how proud she was of her daughters, she talked about them the whole time. My heart breaks for her family.”

American singer Carrie Underwood sent her love to the Judd family, writing on Twitter: “Country music lost a true legend… sing with the angels, Naomi!!! We’re all sending up prayers for the Judd family today…”

In addition to her two daughters, Judd is survived by her second husband Larry Strickland, who is also a singer and previously sang with Elvis Presley.

