Scotsman Obituaries: Mona Hammond, actress best known for EastEnders

Mona Hammond has been hailed as a trailblazer following her death at 91. The Jamaican-British actress, best known for playing Blossom Jackson in BBC soap EastEnders and Auntie Susu in sitcom Desmond’s, was a star of stage and screen for decades.

Hammond was made an OBE in the 2005 Queen’s birthday honours list for her services to drama. In 2018, she was awarded the Women of the World lifetime achievement award for her theatre career and championing black British actors. The award came after she founded the Talawa theatre company, one of the UK’s most prominent black theatre companies, in response to the “lack of creative opportunities for black actors and the marginalisation of black peoples from cultural processes”, its website said.

Mona Hammond at the Screen Nation Film and TV Awards in 2003 (Picture: Myung Jung Kim)

The company said on Twitter: “We are devastated to hear of the passing of Mona Hammond OBE. As one of the founders of Talawa, a trailblazer and champion of Black British theatre, Mona’s passion and vision will remain fundamental to all we do, and her legacy will forever burn bright.”

Hammond appeared as the matriarch of the Jackson family from 1994 to 1997 on EastEnders for 233 episodes, returning in October 2010 for two episodes to attend her on-screen great-grandson Billie Jackson’s funeral. It was her second appearance on the soap, having played Michelle Fowler’s midwife in 1986.

EastEnders said in a statement it was “deeply saddened” to hear of her passing. It added: “Mona created a no-nonsense grandmother in Blossom Jackson, who was adored by the audience and everyone who worked with her. Our love and thoughts are with Mona’s family and friends.”

Hammond was born Mavis Chin in Jamaica to a Jamaican mother and Chinese father, and in 1961 was awarded a scholarship to Rada. She graduated in 1964 having moved to the UK at the age of 28.

Hammond also played Mabel Thompson, the grandmother of Amy Franks, in BBC radio drama The Archers and its follow-on show Ambridge Extra, first appearing in 2003.

Bafta described her as a “trailblazing actor who played a range of memorable roles across British television”.

