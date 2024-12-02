Scotsman Obituaries: Judith Goodier, teacher and early years education specialist

Judith Goodier, teacher and early years education specialist. Born: 6 January 1936 in Wakefield, Yorkshire. Died: 15 October 2024, aged 88​

Judith Goodier was born in Wakefield, Yorkshire to Kathleen and Tom Burnett and was the oldest of their three children.

It was during her teacher training that Judy developed a formidable talent for working with young people and enriching lives through early education. During this time, Judy was also an active participant in diverse sports, including tennis and cricket. It was while commuting to teacher training college in the late 1950s that Judy met her future husband, Rawdon.

After completing teacher training and joining him in Zimbabwe where he was working, Judy developed a love of nature that was shared by Rawdon, and in particular, Botany, which led Judy to discover a new Malawian plant species.

Judith Goodier had a lifelong passion for Botany

Judy and Rawdon Goodier would periodically recall incidents from their times there, including Judy’s close encounter with a puff adder and their pet monkey falling from the rafters. Judy’s first child Mark was born in Zimbabwe before the family returned to the UK, initially to Llanfairfechan, North Wales, where Judy’s two younger sons, Martin and Anthony, were born.

In 1969 the family moved to Edinburgh and Judy soon began teaching again. She taught in several Edinburgh schools including Peffermill and Greendykes primaries, while studying for a post graduate diploma in early years education at Moray House in Edinburgh.

Judy was a passionate advocate for the provision of high-quality early years education for all. She also promoted the crucial role of learning through play in early education and child development. Judy applied this philosophy not only in the classroom, but to her own children and in later life to her grandchildren – always identifying fascinating new activities to occupy our minds!

Judy was highly proactive in promoting her educational ideas and worked to embed these into educational policy and practice. Judy was involved in the Edinburgh Child’s curriculum group, an organisation very much aligned to her own educational goals. She was a founding member and remained a committed committee member, furthering the group’s goals until 2018.

Judy was also involved UK-wide with the British Association for Early Childhood Education (BAECE) and she returned to lecture at Moray House, by now a part of the University of Edinburgh.

After retirement Judy served as Chair of the Lothian 3-8 Child’s Curriculum Development Group. There she helped to organise three Early Years Conferences for practitioners, parents and politicians. Judy served as Joint Coordinator of the Tynecastle High School Cluster Leadership & Management Project.

Alongside her educational post-retirement activities, Judy joined the East Lothian walking group – all retired teachers – enjoying glorious weekly seaside and countryside walks. Judy and her friend Kitty would often pause on these walks to take in the natural environment, occasionally frustrating some of the other walkers in the group! Judy also enhanced her already detailed knowledge of plants, studying and obtaining a diploma in Botany at the Royal Botanic Gardens in Edinburgh.

Judy had a lifelong passion for yoga and practised regularly. She attended a weekly class with a gifted teacher, first in the Salisbury Centre and then in a studio in central Edinburgh. Judy practised pilates well into her eighties.

Judy’s caring nature, kindness and support will be missed by all who knew her – schoolchildren, colleagues, friends and family alike.

