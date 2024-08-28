Scotsman Obituaries: John Lawrie, lecturer in Glass Design who made replica of St John’s Cross on Iona

John Lawrie championed both blown glass and kiln-working techniques

John Lawrie, glass artist and lecturer. Born: 1928 in Edinburgh. Died: 6 August 2024, aged 95

John Lawrie, a distinguished figure in the world of glass art, passed away on 6 August 2024 at the age of 95. Born in Edinburgh in 1928, John dedicated his life to the craft of glassmaking, leaving an indelible mark on the field and inspiring many generations of glass artists through his educational and artistic work.

John’s artistic journey began in 1951 when he enrolled at the Edinburgh College of Art (ECA). There, he studied glass design, mural painting and life drawing – disciplines that would shape his future career.

After graduating, John was fortunate to work closely with the renowned glass artist and educator Helen Monro Turner at the Juniper Green Workshop, which they set up together in 1956. John installed a range of cutting-edge glass equipment in the workshops, including glass-cutting lathes, electric glass casting kilns and an air compression and dust extraction system for a sandblasting cabinet that could handle large-scale sheet glass for architectural glass commissions.

John worked alongside Helen on several of her most significant public commissions, including the windows at the National Library of Scotland. The Juniper Green Workshop provided a creative space for graduates from ECA and the workshop became a foundation stone of John’s expertise in glass making.

John also worked on numerous independent commissions across Scotland, including a large-scale set of triangular chapel windows for the Loretto School, Edinburgh, made from dalle de verre (a type of slab glass set into a concrete and epoxy matrix), a technique he used widely in his architectural glass. He also worked on the creation of a replica of the St John’s cross, which was cast in concrete, for Iona Abbey. His work in glass and concrete was renowned and included a concrete-and-glass fountain installed at the Nivensknowe Welfare Club, in Bilston, Edinburgh, alongside a series of Modernist engraved glass panels that he worked on with Helen at the same site.

In 1961, John began teaching part-time at the School of Occupational Therapy at Astley Ainslie Hospital in Edinburgh, where he shared his knowledge and passion for glass art with a broader audience. By 1966, he returned to ECA as a teacher in the mural and glass departments, eventually rising to become Head of the Glass Department in 1970 when Monro Turner retired.

As Head of Department, John was instrumental in developing the glass design programme, championing both blown glass and kiln-working techniques. He played a crucial role in designing the new glass department within the Hunter Building, part of the extensions of the Edinburgh College of Art in 1976-1977. He created a custom-designed glassblowing studio, further solidifying ECA’s reputation as a leader in glass education.

John’s tenure at ECA lasted until his retirement in 1989, but his influence continued, as he maintained his studio in Edinburgh, producing glass pieces that are now held in public collections across Britain.

John Lawrie’s legacy is one of dedication, innovation and excellence in the field of glass art. His contributions to ECA and the wider artistic glass community will be remembered and celebrated for many years to come.

