Scotsman Obituaries: Jan Dignon, Scotsman proofreader and stalwart of Livingston entertainment scene
Way back when Livingston was designated a New Town, families were drafted in to enjoy modern housing and a countryside ambience. So a young married couple, Jan and Gerry Dignon, arrived and with their two young daughters Lesley and Lynne began their new life.
Prior to that, a 14-year-old Jan, who was a talented singer, attained a coveted position at Edinburgh’s prestigious Ray Mackintosh music salon in George Street, now long gone.
However, her family had long ties with The Scotsman. Her father had been a linotype operator and her soon-to-be husband Gerry was a compositor.
In those days newspapers required skilled personnel to put them to bed. So it was not unusual that Jan secured a valued position as a skilled proofreader to carry on family tradition.
In 1971’s Livingston there were hardly any shops and virtually no entertainment. So young mum Jan joined a talented small group of amateur entertainers at St Columba's Church along with her daughters and husband Gerry, a talented amateur actor and performer. They subsequently became the Newtown Entertainers and when Gerry, who had become the president, died, she succeeded him in the position, ensuring a great tradition of excellence was continued. Jan was responsible for booking scripts, producers and professional props and costumes for their yearly sell-out pantos.
As well as stage work, the Newtown Entertainers sent out small groups to amuse residents of local old people’s homes. There were many children in the group and many lonely former city residents whom Jan took under her wing, earning her the title “Auntie Jan” from all concerned, a nickname she loved.
As time went on, serious health problems beset Jan, but her motorised scooter enable weekly jaunts to the shopping centre to continue. Her friends never heard one word of complaint because her sense of humour always prevailed.
Jan always maintained her perfectly coiffured hair and make-up, which were testament to the elegant lady she was.
As a keen gardener, Jane's garlands of roses were much admired and her forays into her greenhouse resulted in fresh cucumbers and tomatoes for delighted neighbours.
The Newtown Entertainers graduated to the Mews theatre – now Howden Park Centre – and until recently staged annual smash-hit pantomime.
Jan Dignon is survived by daughters Lesley and Lynne and partners. And Jake, her much loved cat.
