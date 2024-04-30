Scotsman Obituaries: Harry Robertson, Scottish doctor who made a difference at home and abroad

Dr Harry Robertson was dedicated to his patients

Harry Robertson was born and raised in Edinburgh and educated at Daniel Stewarts College. He excelled in music, history and games, being head prefect of the school and captain of the Edinburgh school’s rugby team. He studied and graduated in medicine in Edinburgh.

During university holidays he, with other students, joined in activities connected with the Iona community, including helping with holidays for disadvantaged teenagers at Camus, an outdoor centre owned by the community – his ability with a guitar was popular at campfires.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter , get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After graduation and house jobs he took up a medical position at the Keith Falconer Mission hospital in Aden, now Yemen. He returned to the UK after nine years of very rewarding medical activity, both in Aden and up country in Beihan, where diseases of poverty, including TB, were rife.

He then worked in general practice in Hertfordshire and brought up his family.

As part of Harry’s Band, he played for events raising funds for respite holidays for disabled young adults. Several members of the group took part in these holidays, which were much enjoyed. Harry also played the bagpipes at funerals or weddings of Scots in the locality. Musical activities raised over £32,000 for charities.

In the early years of his retirement, he and two retired members of his previous practice returned to the Yemen and set up a much-needed child health clinic, returning home when the political situation made handing it over to local staff prudent.

While not a Rotarian, the local Rotary club gave Harry the Paul Harris award as an external candidate, in recognition of his humanitarian and medical work. Harry moved from Hertfordshire to Tighnabruaich in 2001 where he carried out locum work, was Medical Officer for the local RNLI and continued with his music. He died peacefully at home in Tighnabruaich.

Obituaries