Scotsman Obituaries: Gordon King, chartered surveyor specialising in rural land management

Away from work, Gordon King was an accomplished cyclist, caver, hillwalker and climber

Gordon Campbell King BSc FRICS, chartered surveyor. Born: 8 July 1961 in Falkirk. Died: 31 May 2024, aged 62

Gordon King, who died suddenly in May, was a gentleman in every sense. A Fellow of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (FRICS), a specialist in the rural sector and a mentor to many, Gordon was instrumental in the training of surveying graduates and unrivalled in his professional experience across a range of rural land management, renewables and strategic land sale issues.

As a consultant and former partner in the Edinburgh office of DM Hall, Gordon represented Scottish and Rural Property interests on the RICS’s UK-wide Valuation Professional Group, which sits in Westminster and deals with Surveyor Practice and Guidance matters.

He was a commercially aware rural property adviser specialising in farm and estate valuation, rural development, renewable energy, golf and leisure property, as well as technical valuation and expert witness issues

Born in Falkirk to Norman, an engineer, and Elaine, a seamstress, his father’s work took him and his older sister, Elaine and younger brother, John, to Houghton le Spring in the north east of England, a town he regarded as his childhood home. Together, the family built their own house, with Gordon playing his part in the construction, electrics and roofing aspects.

He married Katharine and lived in Oxford and Chipping Norton before moving to Gifford in East Lothian to start a family. Together, they had two children, Caitlin and Rory.

Gordon was a proud Dad and loved taking his kids on adventures and outdoor activities. In later life he moved to Leith where he enjoyed adventures and bike rides with his new partner, Fiona.

He joined DM Hall, the long-established Edinburgh-headquartered independent chartered surveying firm in 1989, becoming a leading specialist in all rural matters while helping to spearhead a period of rapid expansion which led to the firm now having offices throughout Scotland and Cumbria and around 240 staff.

Gordon’s knowledge and experience were unrivalled in Scotland, where he was highly respected throughout the rural property sector.

Not one to step into retirement quietly, he joined Blackhall & Powis in 2022, as a Senior Land Manager, navigating complicated offshore renewable projects. His ability to turn his hand to exciting and innovative new technologies and projects was remarkable. He greatly enjoyed working in this new field at which he excelled.

An active man who always promoted a healthy lifestyle, he was an accomplished cyclist, caver, hillwalker and climber. He recently provided specialist training for youth groups at the Edinburgh International Climbing Arena, which he greatly enjoyed.

A former DM Hall colleague said of Gordon: “His legacy continues today with a significant number of colleagues in the firm who owe much of their career success and professional development as Chartered Surveyors to the opportunity and training afforded them by Gordon.”

Gordon always stressed the importance of being kind. Kind to colleagues and kind to one’s fellows. He believed that success was measured not by the destination, but how it was achieved, and how considerate of others one had been along the way.

Taken much too soon, Gordon leaves an unbearable sadness for many, not least his two children whom he cherished, his devoted family and his many friends, both personal and professional.

