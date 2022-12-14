Frank Whaling, Emeritus Professor of Edinburgh University in Religious Studies and founder of Edinburgh Interfaith Association. Born: 5 February 1934. Died: 26 November 2022 in Edinburgh, aged 88

Frank Whaling completed his undergraduate studies in history and theology at Cambridge, followed by a Master of Arts there. He went on to earn two PhDs, the first in Philosophy, also at Cambridge, and the second in theology at Harvard University in the USA. As a Methodist minister he served communities in England as well as in India. He lectured internationally and his pulpit extended worldwide through the airwaves of the BBC.

He received many honours including the Theyer Honour award from Harvard, served as a Maitland fellow at Cambridge, received a Fulbright fellowship, represented the British Academy as a Social Sciences Exchange fellow and was a member of the British Council and Commonwealth Institute.

However, in 1988 Frank accomplished his greatest achievement when he and others decided that Scotland's capital needed an interfaith association to promote understanding, tolerance and compassion for all religions and none. His idea was that everyone who wished to promote these values could sit around the same table and instead of whinging about the troubles of the day, roll up their sleeves and work in harmony to make Edinburgh a better place to live, work, play and pray.

Frank Whaling believed different faith communities should sit down together

Margery MacKay, a Unitarian and honorary president of the Edinburgh Interfaith Association (EIFA), said: “Frank Whaling was unassuming and welcoming of everyone. He was a great scholar of world religions and also had a good sense of humour and a deep love of people emanating from his faith and experience.” Iain Stewart, Executive Director of EIFA, added: “Frank was a beautiful human being who believed that all the great world religions, at their roots, are committed to compassion and building a cultural of peace.

"A true pioneer in interfaith relations in Scotland, he strived to share his academic knowledge and lived experiences of faiths, living in harmony in India to model a culture of peace here and globally.”

During his Time for Reflection address at the Scottish Parliament in 2003 he shared the following story about the potential threat to interfaith relations following the tragedy of 11 September 2001.

“In 2001, as co-chair of an interfaith association in Scotland, I with others had a decision to make: 9/11 had happened and our annual September interfaith pilgrimage was due to visit a mosque, a Church of Scotland church and a Buddhist priory. A smoke bomb had been thrown into the mosque. The question was whether we should cancel the pilgrimage or not. In the end, 150 people from different religions gathered together to share with our Muslim friends in their smoke-damaged mosque.”

During his long life EIFA grew from strength to strength. It is now Scotland's oldest continuously operating interfaith association. Each year EIFA faith leaders and members of Police Scotland visit dozens of primary schools to demonstrate that we may all live in harmony, and also answer any questions to promote greater understanding and tolerance.

Thanks to Frank, we continue to aspire to grow closer, more tolerant and more compassionate towards one another.

Frank Whaling is survived by his wife Margaret, children Ruth and John, and grandson Luke.

