Scotsman Obituaries: Faye Yerbury, hairdressing lecturer who went on to become a respected photographer

Faye Yerbury's hairdressing skills came in handy in her photography work (Picture: Trevor Yerbury)

Faye Yerbury FRPS, photographer. Born: 2 March 1942 in Edinburgh. Died: 3 July 2025 at Claremont, Redmill, West Lothian

Whenever an important social event occurred in Edinburgh, Faye Yerbury and her husband Trevor would be invited to grace the occasion. As internationally famous photographers their adventures, photographing top society weddings and carrying out glossy photo shoots in equally glossy locations, made for interesting conversations.

With her characteristic mop of blonde curls and ready smile, Faye began her career as a lecturer in hairdressing and beauty at Telford College in Edinburgh. This was to stand her in good stead when she happened to meet and fall in love with a very tall, famous photographer.

She found herself fascinated by Trevor’s reputation for photography and discovered a talent for the craft herself. As their happy marriage progressed, so too did Faye's evident talent for not only making classical portraits of beautiful models such as Carla Monaco and fashion model Marcia, but she found a way in which her hairdressing and make-up skills would be put to good use when models were in the studio or out on location. Carefully researched locations included the occasional stately home, castle, woodland or by a canal or church in Venice.

As time went on, Faye and Trevor formed one of the most successful professional partnerships around, while at their idyllic home they gained recognition for its magnificent manicured garden. In fact, this setting was to afford much comfort when Faye developed an inoperable cancer and she was able to enjoy her final days in beautiful surroundings.

Faye also became expert at producing exquisite nude studies of beautiful models whom she would ensure were draped in wonderful accessories. Not many people realised the ethereal chiffon piece of high fashion they admired was in fact produced by Faye from her collection of materials. She would enhance her model with strands of pearls and a hairstyle created for the occasion. She also knew the best way to create a flawless make-up for her model. So when you saw photographic credits for a Yerbury portrait, it would inevitably list “Hair and make-up and styling by Faye Yerbury”.

To her young models, Faye was accepted as almost a second mother. They adored her. In fact, Faye formed myriad friendships in both her award-winning professional world and her everyday – but never boring – life.

More recently, as a special present to an uncomplaining cancer warrior, Trevor added to her beloved garden a handcrafted bird box and a fairytale pool which became a haven for birds and butterflies.

When the medical team treating her discovered Faye had only one lung due to a childhood illness, they realised a cancer operation could not be carried out. Supported by Trevor and her daughter Louisa Frost, who lives in Australia with her husband David, Faye had no choice but to accept the status quo and live her life as best she could. She bore this challenge with bravery and her strong personality took charge.

A rather unusual plan was evolved. Rather than wait for the inevitable and have a funeral to arrange, Faye and Trevor hit on the idea of having a “living funeral”.

This is when a gathering of friends and family are invited to a kind of wake, the difference being that the subject of the occasion is alive and present and able to hear all the loving tributes and say a farewell without sharing obvious signs of grief, even though they knows hearts are breaking at the thought of their demise. So on a sunny summer's afternoon at Claremont, Faye reigned supreme in her favourite floppy garden hat and casual outfit as she was treated to many emotive tributes shared by friends and family and masterminded by Trevor, who had employed the best caterers to handle the event, and a very learned university friend who was the master of ceremonies conducted proceedings superbly. Louisa and David flew over from Australia and many guests came from near and far.

It was obvious Faye was moved by the occasion but like the star she was, she still managed to sparkle brightly.

Faye is survived by husband Trevor, daughter Louisa, son-in-law David and her grandchildren.

