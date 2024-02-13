Eric Grierson running the line at Murrayfield

Eric Grierson, a Hawick man through and through who spent his whole life in the Borders town, was a true sporting enthusiast.

His own playing career having been cut short by injury, he became an international rugby referee, one of seven to have emerged from Hawick. He was also President of the Scottish Cricket Union, the third “Teri” to have been accorded the honour.

As referee he was a stickler for fair play and a man of integrity, considered a “player’s referee”, a highly respected and popular figure whose good sense of humour leavened occasional moments of tension on the field.

Eric was also an accomplished and enthusiastic cricketer who captained his Hawick and Wilton Club over nine seasons, continuing to play into his fifties. He enjoyed Border League success with the team and twice captained the South of Scotland XI. After hanging up his pads, he became a highly regarded umpire over several seasons, his contribution to the game being deservedly recognised with the award of the Presidency of the Union.

Thomas Fleming Eric Grierson was born in Hawick to Adam and Jane, and had a brother Adam and sister Joyce. His father, who died when Eric was young, was a hosiery frameworker at a time when the textile industry was booming. He attended Trinity Primary School before going to Hawick High School where he first played rugby, the start of his lifelong association with the sport.

Standing 5ft 4in, he was ideally suited to the scrum half position and on leaving school initially played for the local PSA and Linden clubs, winning the Langholm junior Sevens with the latter in the early 1950’s.

His talent soon attracted the notice of Hawick, the town’s senior team known as “the Greens”, for whom he made his debut in 1952, going on to play a total of 31 games over the next five seasons.

In November 1952 alongside several internationalists he played a notable part in the “the Greens” Border League win over Melrose, who had been unbeaten for two years and whose scrum half was Jack Dun, later to become a prominent referee himself. Eric had a reliable service to his stand off and was known for exciting breaks, always alert to scoring opportunities.

He also continued featuring for Linden as well as for the Trades club before having to stop playing because of injury when aged 27.

Fellow “Teri” and international referee Barrie Laidlaw suggested Eric take up refereeing, initially taking charge of school and junior matches before making his senior debut at the Greenyards, Melrose.

He joined the Borders Referees Society when it was formed in 1961, something which gave impetus to his career, leading to his soon becoming recognised as one of the country’s top whistlers.

His first international was the Ireland v South Africa match in 1970 in Dublin when his decision to play eight minutes of injury time rankled the Springboks, especially as during that period Ireland scored a penalty to secure a draw.

Between then and 1975 he covered another four internationals, France v Romania, France v England, Wales v Ireland and England v France.

In addition he was touch judge in several others, including Hawick’s Jim Renwick’s 1972 try scoring debut against France when Eric’s delight was obvious to all.

He took charge of matches involving touring Australian and New Zealand teams and also refereed high-profile games involving the Barbarians, an RFU Centenary match, several ‘B’ internationals and the SRU Centenary Sevens.

In April 1976 he refereed his final major match when Hawick played a Rest of the Borders XV to raise funds for a Borders’ Club tour of Holland.

This newspaper declared: “It was a wonderful way for one of the country’s best and most popular officials to bow out the ‘big time’ game.”

In May he officiated at the Walkerburn Sevens, at the conclusion of which he threw his boots into the Tweed in what The Scotsman described as “a pleasing ceremony that delighted the crowd,” prompting him to remark later, “The fishing has never been the same!”

Eric continued his involvement on refereeing and SRU committees and was delighted to be appointed President of the Hawick club between 1993 and 1995.

His cricket career ran in parallel alongside much of his rugby career. A wicket keeper and middle order batsman, he led the Hawick and Wilton Cricket Club to Border League Championships in 1959 and 1964 and played in their side that won the Borders KnockOut Cup for the first time in 1967, defeating Selkirk in a replay at Philiphaugh.

He also played for his employers, Pringles of Scotland’s, team, helping them top their League over ten consecutive seasons. His services to the sport were recognised with his appointment as Vice President of the Scottish Cricket Union in 1996 and President the next year, while he was also made an Honorary Life Member of the Union.

When Eric left school he joined Pringles as an apprentice cashier, going on to earn promotion to an accountant’s position with the company where he spent all his working life.

In November 1954 he married Isabella Wintrup Heatlie – known as Winnie – from Roberton, Hawick, with whom he enjoyed a long happy marriage for more than 60 years.

The couple had two children, Derek and Carol. Family was all important to Eric, who loyally supported his children in their various sporting pursuits and enjoyed family holidays to Spain, Turkey and Greece.

Eric Grierson is survived by his children, sister, grandchildren Andrew, Louise and Gary and great grandchildren Jaxon, Ayden, Kyle and Robbie.

