Scotsman Obituaries: Eddie Palmer, social worker who went on to found Scottish Badgers charity

Edmund Palmer, wildlife campaigner. Born: 23 November 1946. Died: 5 November 2024​, aged 77

Edmund Palmer widely known as Eddie, was one of three sons born to Mary and Paddy Palmer of Wolverhampton. His father had been taken prisoner by the Japanese, which took a heavy toll on his life. However, being an exceptionally hard worker, he eventually overcame these problems and became a civil engineer, helping build the Thames Barrier, and would proudly take his three boys to see the work in progress.

Eddie was an exceptional human being, someone who put his heart and soul into numerous worthy causes, not for thanks or mention, simply because he felt passionately about them and wanted to drive positive change. He was a man with extraordinary organisational skills as well as a big heart. Like his father before him, Eddie was never a 9-5 man.

Eddie and his brothers went to a Catholic Boy’s Grammar School where Eddie relished outdoor activities. He loved water sports and joined the 2nd Wolverhampton Sea Scouts at the earliest opportunity and, from that day forward, was at his happiest when out on the water. He was a competent sailor and took his skipper’s ticket, which gave him great satisfaction, particularly in later years when he skippered a crew on his boat in the Scottish Islands Three Peaks Race, which involved not only challenging sailing around the rugged Atlantic coastline, but also putting runners on to rocky shores amid swell and treacherous conditions.

Apart from badgers, Eddie Palmer's interests included kayaking and writing

When he left school Eddie attended Naval college in Dartmouth but later, instead of a career in the Navy, he trained as a social worker – a career that suited him since he was a stickler for social justice and equality. He became a training officer with North Tyneside Council, working in partnership with Northumberland College where he trained people in all social work and social care needs, co-ordinating an extensive geographical area. In 1992 the Community Care Act was passed and Eddie embraced the changes this brought for he always wanted the best for people, particularly those less fortunate than himself.

Eventually, Eddie and some colleagues founded a company – Open Futures – a collective of consultants supporting the transition to help those with special support needs to live valued lives in the community.

In 1995, Eddie and his second wife, Ellie Stirling, moved to their beloved Scotland when she was offered a job with Tayside Health Service. Previously they had lived in Northumberland where they had joined the Northumberland Wildlife Trust and become aware of the plight of badgers, realising that they were often treated cruelly, and in some parts of the country had almost been persecuted to extinction. Soon Eddie became the driving force in setting up Scottish Badgers as an official charity, ably assisted by equally passionate wildlife advocate Ellie. Their core objective was to fight crime against badgers throughout Scotland. It is apt that now, 25 years after the establishment of the charity, following decades of campaigning, Eddie was able to witness the change in the law he had tirelessly fought for, as Scotland finally banned snares.

Scottish Badgers worked closely with police wildlife officers, university groups and the conservation community. They undertook a national badger distribution survey in Scotland in 2006-2009 and are currently completing another. The charity also supports two postgrad students in Scotland. Eddie’s work was continuous as, together with Ellie and their small, dedicated team, they sourced funding while always looking ahead so that his treasured charity, together with the conservation community, could continue to achieve wins for badgers – indeed, all wildlife. He was a man of conviction, totally committed to seeing projects through to the end, yet he was swift to give credit to the equally committed people around him. His achievements were always theirs as well.

Though he loved bigger boats, Eddie was a dedicated, knowledgeable kayaker and canoeist, a hobby that took him not only around the UK and Ireland, but also to Europe, the US and South Africa. He apparently had built his first wood and canvas kayak in his granny’s garage. He began writing the Scottish Canoe Classics book series with co-authors in 2004, recommending recreational routes for paddling around the UK and Ireland. The books continue to be worthy resources for kayak and canoe enthusiasts. After ten years on the Board of the Scottish Canoe Association, he went on to be both Chairman and President.

Eddie helped drive forward improvements in access law ensuring that protecting the natural environment was paramount. Having the courage to embrace and enjoy nature without being tempted to change it in any way was key – recreation must never disturb wildlife.

Tributes have highlighted so many facets of Eddie’s extraordinary character. A member of Paddle Scotland wrote: “Eddie was an inspiration to us all and helped shape Paddlesport to what it is today. Nothing was ever any trouble to him. He was the go-to source of reliable information on almost anything.’

And Colin Smyth, MSP Species Champion for Badgers, said: “I owe Eddie a huge debt of gratitude for the support he showed me since I took on the role of Badger Champion. His wise, calm counsel was always invaluable to me in the role. I will miss him enormously. I was always in awe of Eddie’s commitment, passion and knowledge of not just the plight of Scotland’s badgers but the challenges facing our wider environment. He will be a huge loss to Scottish Badgers but also the wider environmental movement in Scotland. I will ensure that Eddie’s massive contribution is properly recognised in Parliament and do everything I can to build on his legacy by championing in Parliament the causes close to him. There is much unfinished work, but such a positive legacy to build on.’

Eddie is survived by his second wife Elspeth, a son and a daughter.

