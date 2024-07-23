Scotsman Obituaries: Dr Robert Hume, former President of the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Glasgow

A painting of Dr Robert Hume commissioned by the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Glasgow to celebrate his presidency

Dr Robert Hume, physician and scientific author. Born: 6 January 1928. Died: 4 March 2024, aged 96

Dr Robert Hume, former President of the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Glasgow, was a renowned consultant physician, the author of numerous publications on haematology and a devoted family man.

Robert was born in Glasgow and grew up surrounded by family, including his brother Walter and his sister Christine. Inspired by his mother’s love of rugby, he developed a lifelong passion for the sport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter , get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was a pupil at Bellahouston Academy in the southside of the city. During the Second World War he was evacuated to Ayr and spent more than a year at Ayr Academy. Towards the end of the war, he was conscripted into the army and travelled to India with the Intelligence Corps.

Robert completed his medical degree at the University of Glasgow, and his first post was at Glasgow’s Royal Infirmary. It was there he met his wife Kathleen – his research assistant – and they remained constant companions for the next six decades until she died, just six months before Robert.

As his career progressed, Robert took up new posts at what was then the Southern General Hospital in Glasgow, where he spent the majority of his career. He wrote numerous publications on haematological and vascular disorders and was an Honorary Clinical Lecturer at the University of Glasgow.

He was also a great supporter of the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Glasgow, giving his time as an examiner in the UK and internationally, notably in Malta – a country he loved and returned to many times.

He also served on the Fellowship Committee and became a College Councillor in 1976.

Robert sat on a range of College committees, including a standing committee on nuclear medicine. He became President of the College in 1990 and served until 1992.

Robert was known for his encyclopaedic knowledge and his passion for debate, news and current affairs, as well as his love of Scottish country dancing and the occasional single malt.

But his first love was his family. He was a loving father to Robert, Morag and David, and he enjoyed hillwalking with them as they grew up. Family holidays were often spent on Arran and the Isle of Skye, near where Robert’s grandfather grew up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He adored his five grandchildren, and never missed the opportunity to watch them at a rugby game, hockey match, school concert or prize giving.