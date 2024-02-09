Scotsman Obituaries: Dr Edwin Slater, respected GP who served Stranraer for many years

Dr Edwin Slater was affectionately known as Tony

Dr Edwin Anthony W Slater, affectionately known as Tony, was a much respected and very-well liked GP in Stranraer from 1964-1997.

Tony Slater was born in Edinburgh Royal Infirmary in 1936 and attended Edinburgh Academy until age 11, thereafter boarding at Sedburgh in Cumbria.

He studied Medicine from1955-1961 at Edinburgh University. It was during his studies that he met his future wife Catherine, courting her on a Vespa scooter! They married in July 1962, and ultimately had five children – Mark, Callum, Wendy, Jamie and Kate – between 1963 and 1977.

Having worked in Obstetrics at the Western General in Edinburgh, he then worked as a locum in Dumfries, and immediately thereafter secured a GP partnership in Stranraer in 1964.

Having already gained experience in Obstetrics, Tony became a GP Anaesthetist and was equally at home in the A&E Department or medical ward in the old Garrick Hospital, Stranraer. He was a great committee man, being Chair of the Garrick hospital medical staff committee and Garrick Hospital Instrument Fund for many years, and the founder member of the West Galloway Voluntary Accident Service. He was also the medical officer for Stranraer Football Club (1972-1987).

In addition, Tony was the BMA Secretary for 15 years. He organised numerous educational meetings each year for a very enthusiastic Wigtownshire Division, culminating in the annual BMA ball. For his services to the British Medical Association, he was awarded a Fellow of the BMA.

Tony had a great sense of humour. He would delight in calling out all the middle names of patients during surgery, much to everyone’s amusement! As well as his family, he loved dogs, gardening, golf, reading and summer holidays in Orkney.

A true gentleman, Tony touched the hearts and minds of many people. Sadly, Catherine died in October 2021, but he is survived by five children and ten grandchildren.

